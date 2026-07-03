Mory Kromah, Antonio Plazibat Set to Headline GLORY COLLISION 10

GLORY Kickboxing has finalized one of its biggest heavyweight title fights of the year, as champion Mory Kromah will defend his heavyweight crown against top contender Antonio Plazibat in the main event of GLORY COLLISION 10 on Dec. 12 at the GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

The matchup comes after both heavyweights delivered statement victories at COLLISION 9.

Kromah (38-3-1, 25 KOs) made the first defense of his heavyweight title by knocking out Milos Cvjeticanin with his signature flying knee. The finish quickly went viral, generating more than 10 million views across GLORY’s social media platforms.

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Plazibat (24-5, 17 KOs) earned the No. 1 contender’s spot with a stoppage of Anis Bouzid, flattening him with a powerful punching combination. The two then exchanged words during the post-fight press conference, setting the stage for their championship showdown.

“Plazibat thinks he is coming to take my belt. He can think again,” Kromah said in a statement released by GLORY. “He already had his time in GLORY. This is a new era, the Mory Kromah era. When my knee connects to his chin, he will go to sleep and only dream of becoming GLORY champion.”

Plazibat was equally confident.

“The plan is simple. I will smash his face and beat him down until he quits,” Plazibat said. “No more playing heavyweight for Mory Kromah. He does not know the world he is entering when he is in the ring with me.”

The heavyweight title bout headlines GLORY COLLISION 10 on Dec. 12 from the GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands.