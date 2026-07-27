LFA 237: Lee vs. Tardio Results and Video

On Friday, July 26, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 237 live from La Crosse Center in La Crosse, WI. In an all South American main event Macksom Lee, of Brazil, dominated Bolivia’s Carlos Tardio.

Lee’s win gets him to 10-1 and sees him rebound from his loss to Hecher Sosa on the Contender Series last year. Despite that Contender Series loss, it only seems like a matter of time before Lee gets a chance in the UFC’s featherweight division.

In the co-main Wisconsin’s own Kegan Gennrich got a unanimous decision win over Jose Mendez. Gennrich is coming off a submission win over recent UFC fighter Austin Hubbard. His last LFA appearance was a main event appearance opposite Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani, here in Wisconsin. He lost that by submission.

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Also on the card Luther Egerson improved to 3-0 after forcing a doctor’s stoppage on Ezayah Gomez and Cara Greenwell scored a big TKO, with a series of elbows, over Jaida Harshman.

The event aired live on VICE TV starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Macksom Lee def. Carlos Tardio by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Kegan Gennrich def. Jose Mendez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Preston LaGrange def. Dylan Diebitz by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 3:54

James Martin def. Joey Hart by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ray Hayes def. Nathan Trepagnier by TKO (knee and punches). Round 1, 2:18

Luther Egerson III def. Ezayah Gomez by TKO (Doctor Stoppage. Round 2, 5:00

Cara Greenwell def. Jaida Harshman by TKO (elbows). Round 2, 4:18

Oscar Jurado Sánchez def. Aupuni Pagaoa by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 1:44

Dylan Smerillo def. Felipe Martinez by submission (triangle choke). Round 1, 2:39

Kendall Whited def. Tysen Herken by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Jeremy Landowski def. Tremaine Jackson by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 2:29

Reed Parrish def. Jainer Ruiz by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:06

Edward Montes def. Alex Zapata by TKO (Doctor Stoppage). Round 3, 0:11



LFA 237 Video Highlights https://x.com/LFAfighting/status/2060521040099360898?s=20

Parrish Wins!



Reed Parrish def. Jainer Ruiz via TKO in Round 1 at 2:06



🇺🇸#LFAWisconsin#LFA237 pic.twitter.com/VkVXFmKAhn — LFA (@LFAfighting) July 24, 2026

Montes Wins!



Edward Montes def. Alex Zapata via TKO (doctor stoppage) in Round 3 at 0:11



🇺🇸#LFAWisconsin#LFA237 pic.twitter.com/qSCa1yAWcH — LFA (@LFAfighting) July 24, 2026