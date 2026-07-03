Langlois-Ross, Simson Clash in SENSHI 32 Grand Prix Opening Round

The road to the inaugural SENSHI Grand Prix championship continues to take shape as veteran Canadian striker Olivier Langlois-Ross meets Suriname’s Miles Simson in a pivotal opening-round matchup at SENSHI 32 Grand Prix on July 11 in Varna, Bulgaria.

The bout serves as one of the quarterfinal contests in the single-elimination tournament, with the winner advancing to the semifinal round later in the event. The tournament headlines SENSHI 32, where 16 fighters representing 13 countries will compete for the promotion’s new Grand Prix title.

Langlois-Ross enters with a familiarity that few competitors in the field can match. The 35-year-old has competed four times under the SENSHI banner, compiling a 2-2 record while gaining valuable experience inside the promotion’s unique ruleset. His résumé includes championships in the 2019 K-Energy 8-Man Tournament, the 2018 WMO Thailand Championship, and the 2014 Thepprasit Stadium Super Heavyweight Championship, giving him one of the most accomplished backgrounds in the tournament.

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That experience could prove to be a deciding factor as the Canadian looks to navigate the demanding one-night format and position himself for a championship run.

Standing across from him will be a dangerous newcomer eager to make an immediate impression.

Simson makes his SENSHI debut carrying an equally decorated pedigree. Nicknamed “The Punisher,” the 34-year-old has captured the WFCA Dutch Kickboxing Championship, two Enfusion ECE World Championships, and a SLAMM Muay Thai World Championship during his career.

Known for his versatility, Simson has built a reputation as a well-rounded striker capable of adapting to different opponents and styles. While he lacks experience under the SENSHI banner, he views the tournament as an opportunity to establish himself among the organization’s elite with a statement victory in his first appearance.

The matchup pits tournament experience against promotional debut, with both men possessing championship credentials and extensive international résumés. Langlois-Ross will attempt to capitalize on his previous SENSHI appearances, while Simson hopes his diverse skill set translates into immediate success on one of kickboxing’s emerging international stages.

SENSHI 32 Grand Prix takes place July 11 at the beach arena near Restaurant More in St. St. Constantine and Helena Resort in Varna, Bulgaria. The event will be available live through multiple international broadcast partners, including Swerve Combat in the United States and Canada, as well as the SENSHI YouTube channel and several digital streaming platforms worldwide.