KWU SENSHI World Cup for Amateurs 2026 Opens in Bulgaria

The next generation of striking talent takes center stage this week as the third annual KWU SENSHI World Cup for Amateurs officially gets underway today, July 9, in Varna, Bulgaria.

Held as part of the 20th International Martial Arts Summer Camp, the two-day tournament has become one of the premier showcases for rising amateur kickboxers and full-contact martial artists. This year’s edition features 48 competitors from 22 countries, all vying for championship honors under the KWU SENSHI ruleset.

Drawing influence from both Muay Thai and full-contact karate, the rules allow an action-oriented style of competition featuring elbow strikes, clinch work, throws and sweeps. Each bout is contested over three three-minute rounds, creating a fast-paced format designed to reward aggressive, technical fighters.

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Athletes from Argentina, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, England, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Japan, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, the United Kingdom and the United States are represented in the tournament.

The opening day is dedicated to the qualification rounds across six weight divisions: 70 kg, 75 kg, 80 kg, 85 kg, 90 kg and heavyweight (over 90 kg). Eight fighters will compete in each bracket, with the winners advancing to Friday’s semifinal and championship rounds.

Since its inception, the KWU SENSHI World Cup has established itself as a valuable stepping stone for amateur athletes looking to make the transition to the professional ranks. The tournament provides international exposure while allowing competitors to test themselves against elite opposition in front of coaches, promoters and media from around the world.

In addition to the opportunity to raise their profiles, competitors will also battle for prize money throughout the event. Fighters advancing from today’s qualification bouts will earn €1,000, while those eliminated will receive €500. Semifinal winners will take home €1,500, runners-up in each division will receive €1,000 and tournament champions will be awarded €2,000.

The semifinals and championship bouts will take place on Friday, July 10, when six new KWU SENSHI World Cup for Amateurs champions will be crowned.

Fans unable to attend in Varna can watch the entire tournament live on the KWU SENSHI YouTube channel as the world’s top amateur talent looks to take the next step toward a professional career.