KSW 120: Haratyk vs. Leśko 2 Results and Video

On Saturday, July 18, KSW hosted KSW 120, live from Polsat Plus Arena in Gdynia, Poland with a high stakes rematch in the main event.

It’s fair to say that this wasn’t the most action filled event KSW has put on. There were only eight fights on the card and all but two went to a decision.

The main event was a decision with Bartosz Leśko getting the unanimous decision over Rafał Haratyk to win the KSW light heavyweight championship. Harytak had held the belt since he beat Damian Piwowarczyk at KSW Epic: Khalidov vs. Adamek in 2024. He defended the belt twice including, most recently, against Leśko at KSW 111.

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Leśko, who is from Gdynia, improved his pro record to 17-6-2 with the win.

In the co-main Artur Szpilka survived a tough first round against Augusto Sakai to earn a unanimous decision win. Also on the card Sebastian Przybysz beat Edgars Skrivers by decision.

The only finishes on the card were Rayla Nascimento’s second round submission of popular Polish boxer Laura Grzyb and Maciej Różański’s TKO over former champion Ibragim Chuzhigaev.

The event aired live on KSWTV.com starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Bartosz Leśko def. Rafał Haratyk by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) – for light heavyweight championship

Artur Szpilka def. Augusto Sakai by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Sebastian Przybysz def. Edgar Skrīvers by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Adam Niedźwiedź def. Mateusz Pawlik by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Rayla Nascimento def. Laura Grzyb by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 4:42

Maciej Różański def. Ibragim Chuzhigaev by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:59

Przemysław Górny def. Grzegorz Stabach by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Oskar Stachura def. Mateusz Balko by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

KSW 120 Video Highlights

🇧🇷 Rayla Nascimento with a textbook transition from mount to turtle to the back and a finish with RNC. A thing of beauty 🤌



XTB #KSW120 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/iLhyDl5iND — KSW (@KSW_MMA) July 18, 2026

The moment that changed everything! 🤯

Różański vs Chuzhigaev delivered 🔥



XTB #KSW120 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/JGyWfyPszE — KSW (@KSW_MMA) July 18, 2026

He waited his opponent out and when the change came he was RELENTLESS 💪 🇵🇱 Maciej Różański with an important win in Light Heavyweight!



XTB #KSW120 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/ecj85lnA3Q — KSW (@KSW_MMA) July 18, 2026