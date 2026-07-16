Kaloyan Kolev Gets New Opponent for BRAVE CF 107 Main Event

BRAVE Combat Federation has secured a new main event for its return to Bulgaria after announcing that France’s Salim “Bizon” El Ouassaidi will replace the injured Nemanja Kovač against hometown favorite Kaloyan Kolev at BRAVE CF 107 on Aug. 1 at Burgas Arena.

The light heavyweight bout keeps Kolev in the spotlight as BRAVE CF returns to Bulgaria in partnership with Bulgarian Fight Agency.

Kolev (13-1-1) enters the contest with nine knockout victories and two submission wins. The Bulgarian made his promotional debut at BRAVE CF 97 in July 2025, fighting Mohamed “L’Ambiance” Said Maalem to a majority draw that established him as a contender.

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“I was disappointed to hear about my original opponent’s injury, but I am grateful that the fight is still happening,” Kolev said. “I appreciate Salim for accepting this challenge on short notice because not everyone is willing to do that. Now we both have the chance to deliver an unforgettable fight, and I cannot wait to compete in front of my people.”

A win could propel Kolev toward a rematch with Said Maalem, who captured the BRAVE CF light heavyweight championship by defeating Erko “The Bounty Hunter” Jun at BRAVE CF 106.

El Ouassaidi (11-4) welcomes the opportunity after twice competing for BRAVE CF without earning a victory. The Frenchman owns seven knockout wins and two submissions and embraces the challenge of stepping in on short notice.

“This is exactly the type of challenge I embrace,” El Ouassaidi said. “Short notice changes nothing about my mindset. Opportunities like this do not come around often, and I am ready to take the risk. I will step into the cage prepared for whatever unfolds and give everything I have.”

The matchup features two proven finishers with plenty at stake. Kolev can strengthen his case for a title shot in front of his home fans, while El Ouassaidi has the chance to revive his BRAVE CF run with a statement victory in the promotion’s Aug. 1 headliner.