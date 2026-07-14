K-1 DONTAKU: K-Jee in for Achterberg Against De Vries in Non-Title Bout

The main event of K-1 DONTAKU 2026 has changed after Lukas Achterberg was forced to withdraw from his scheduled K-1 WORLD GP cruiserweight title fight against champion Thian “Tarzan” de Vries because of an acute lumbar disc herniation.

K-1 announced the injury days before the July 20 event at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall B in Fukuoka, Japan. According to K-1 producer Genki Sudo, Achterberg is currently unable to move without assistance from his family, and there is no timetable for his return.

“We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were looking forward to this championship bout,” Sudo said. “We had positioned this fight as one of the defining matches of the cruiserweight division this year.”

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With Achterberg sidelined, former K-1 WORLD GP cruiserweight champion K-Jee has accepted a late-notice opportunity to face Thian in a three-round, non-title bout.

The replacement keeps a proven hometown attraction atop the card. K-Jee captured the K-1 cruiserweight title in Fukuoka in 2020 with a knockout of Sina Karimian and returned to the city in 2024 to score a highlight-reel head-kick knockout over Jérôme Le Banner.

“K-Jee is one of the fighters who helped build K-1’s history in Fukuoka,” Sudo said. “He knows this city, he knows this stage, and he has repeatedly produced unforgettable upsets on the biggest occasions.”

Thian welcomed the opponent change without hesitation.

“It doesn’t matter who my opponent is,” the champion said. “I’ll fight anyone.”

K-Jee was equally eager to accept the call.

“This is the opportunity I’ve been waiting for,” he said. “There was no way I was going to turn it down.”

Although the anticipated title fight is no longer part of the event, the new main event offers an intriguing matchup between the reigning champion and one of K-1’s most accomplished cruiserweights. Competing in front of his hometown fans, K-Jee will look to add another memorable chapter to his Fukuoka legacy, while Thian aims to reinforce his status as the division’s top fighter.

K-1 also wished Achterberg a full recovery and expressed its hope to welcome him back to the ring in the near future.