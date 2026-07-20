Joshua vs Prenga: ‘The Comeback’ Preview

Anthony Joshua is finally returning to the professional boxing circuit this Saturday, July 25th, in a bout against Kristian Prenga that’s already being marketed as ‘The Comeback’. Given that the heavyweight’s last traditional bout took place in September 2024 (losing via knockout to Daniel Dubois in Wembley), many fans feel the banner is fitting.

However, Prenga is by no means a pushover, with the Albanian’s record of 20-1 helping to add a little friction to the odds. With Joshua potentially one bout away from his first-ever clash with Tyson Fury, however, it’s unlikely he will be coasting.

From Paul, to Prenga, and beyond

Joshua’s most recent professional bout against Jake Paul made the headlines in late 2025 for a variety of reasons. The match, which ended with the former knocking the YouTuber out in the sixth round, is the only bout he has taken part in since his 2024 loss to Dubois.

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And, Joshua was the first to suggest the fight went on longer than expected. “It wasn’t the best performance,” he informed Netflix. “The end goal was to get Jake Paul, pin him down, and hurt him. That has been the request, and that was on my mind.”

“[It] took a bit longer than expected, but the right hand found the destination.”

The win, however, has kept Joshua’s name in the spotlight. The latest Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga odds suggest that he is the favourite to win the upcoming fight, with knockout or TKO being the most likely end to the bout.

And, on the back of recovering from a car crash that claimed the lives of two of his friends in December 2025, the former world champion is ready to return to the ring with renewed vigour.

Can we expect a Prenga upset?

Media focus on Joshua and how the upcoming fight could open the door to a Fury matchup means that Prenga has been a little overshadowed. For him, fighting Joshua is, in itself, a major opportunity, and he knows it.

However, with a 20-1 record, with all wins via knockout, and with a height and reach to rival his experienced combatant, the match could still go in a direction few may be expecting.

According to sources, Prenga is confident that he will ‘shock the world’. “I promise you it’s not going to go 10 rounds,” he informed media personnel ahead of the contest.

Prenga’s star power may be fairly obscure compared to Joshua’s, and while boxing betting odds certainly lean in the latter’s favour, the Albanian heavyweight heads into Saturday’s bout optimistic, while still aware of his opponent’s recent trauma.

For fans in either corner, regardless of the outcome, the match promises to offer world-class boxing that might just lead to a dream matchup between Joshua and Fury. While some may see the Prenga fight as a stepping stone, Joshua’s rival is certainly going to give the fight all his worth, and we’ll wait and see whether or not the rounds taper out as he predicts.