Helena Crevar Eyes Another ONE Submission Win at The Inner Circle 22

Helena Crevar has become accustomed to winning. At just 18 years old, the submission grappling phenom has already collected IBJJF championships, reached the ADCC World Championship finals, built an international seminar business, and quickly established herself as one of the brightest young stars in the sport. Despite the accolades, her approach has remained remarkably simple.

Stay active. Keep improving. Chase the submission.

That mindset will be on display again Friday when Crevar meets Paige Ivette Clymer at ONE Championship’s The Inner Circle 22, a bout that pits two of North America’s top young submission grapplers against one another.

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Crevar enters the match riding considerable momentum after making an emphatic ONE debut with a submission victory over Teshya Alo. While many observers viewed the finish as dominant, Crevar saw it as another step in her development.

“I really enjoyed the last time I was in ONE,” Crevar told Combat Press. “I was really excited to make my debut there. It’s one of the biggest promotions for jiu-jitsu. After I got the submission, I was really happy with everything and how it turned out.”

Although the victory appeared straightforward, Crevar never expected an easy night.

“I never underestimate my opponents,” she said. “You never know exactly how tough someone is until you get into the match. I’m always going in looking for the submission.”

That philosophy has fueled an active competition schedule. Since her ONE debut, Crevar has added another pair of submission victories at the IBJJF No-Gi American Nationals while also competing in ADCC events. Rather than comparing promotions or tournaments, she views each appearance as another opportunity to sharpen her skills.

“Every opponent has a different challenge,” she said. “Different rules, different styles, different strengths. Some are bigger, some are stronger, some are faster. I just try to stay active so I can get experience under as many different rules and against as many different opponents as possible.”

One noticeable trend throughout Crevar’s career is how much she relies on technique rather than physicality. While she is exceptionally strong for her size, much of that development stems from spending nearly all of her training time with larger male training partners.

“Most of the men I train with are bigger than me,” Crevar said. “I can’t rely on strength, so I have to rely on technique. I’m always trying to learn new techniques that work against bigger people. Being strong helps, but technique is what allows me to compete with larger opponents.”

Her daily routine has remained largely unchanged despite her recent success. Crevar continues training twice daily, five days a week, under the same coaching staff and alongside many of the same training partners.

“The training has stayed the same,” she said. “But I really feel like I’ve improved so much over the last six months in every part of my game.”

Outside of competition, Crevar’s popularity continues to grow almost as quickly as her résumé. She spent much of the spring traveling throughout the United States while also visiting Spain to teach seminars, many of which sold out.

“It’s amazing,” Crevar said. “People of all ages come to learn. Men, women, kids—they’re excited to meet me and learn from me. I’m really grateful for all the support.”

Part of that popularity comes from her tournament success. Another part comes from the distinctive image she has created, complete with brightly colored gear and the now-iconic twin ponytails that have become synonymous with her brand.

Ironically, the hairstyle wasn’t part of a calculated marketing plan.

“My mom asked me when I was younger if I wanted one ponytail or two,” Crevar said with a laugh. “I picked two, started competing that way, and people just noticed me. It wasn’t planned at all.”

Her growing profile has also attracted sponsorship opportunities. Earlier this year, Crevar renewed her partnership with Tatami Fightwear, a relationship that has evolved beyond simply wearing competition gear.

“It’s been about a year and a half,” she said. “We’ve worked together on all my outfit designs, and now I have my own collection. It’s been an amazing partnership.”

Even as her career accelerates, Crevar credits much of her success to her family. Her parents, who own a custom printing company, continue traveling with her while providing guidance behind the scenes.

“I still go to them for advice about matches or sponsorships,” she said. “They’re always there to support me.”

Friday’s matchup presents another meaningful step in Crevar’s career. Clymer recently won the ADCC Trials and earned a medal at the IBJJF No-Gi World Championships, making her one of the most accomplished opponents Crevar has faced in recent months. The bout will also take place at a heavier weight class than Crevar typically competes in.

“She has a very well-rounded game,” Crevar said. “I’ll be moving up a weight class, so that’s a little different, but I’m really excited for the challenge.”

The contest also marks something of a rarity. Unlike many of Crevar’s recent opponents, Clymer is someone she has never faced before.

Regardless of the opponent, however, Crevar’s objective remains unchanged.

“I never underestimate anyone,” she said. “I’m always going in looking for the submission.”

Looking beyond Friday, Crevar’s calendar is already filling quickly. She returns to the ADCC World Championships in September after becoming the youngest finalist in tournament history during the previous edition. This time, however, she has a different goal.

“Last time I made the finals and lost by heel hook,” she said. “This time I’m going there to win.”

Despite those lofty ambitions, Crevar refuses to look too far ahead. Whether it is another ONE appearance, another seminar halfway around the world, or another major tournament, she continues approaching her career one opportunity at a time.

“I usually go month to month,” she said. “Hopefully another ONE match before the end of the year, more seminars, and whatever competitions come up.”

It is a simple formula that has served her well.

Train hard. Compete often. Keep improving.

So far, it has been more than enough.