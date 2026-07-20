Grand Sumo Results: Two Ukrainians Lead the Nagoya Basho

Grand Sumo’s 2026 Nagoya tournament wraps up on Sunday. The fifteen day tournament has been a lot of fun through its first nine days and there is a stacked field of contenders looking to grab the yusho (championship).

Below are the standings as of day nine, followed before some news and notes on the tournament so far.

2026 Nagoya Basho top division Day 9 standings

Record East Rank West Record 6-3 Hoshoryu 🇲🇳 Yokozuna Onosato 🇯🇵 5-4 7-2 Kirishima 🇲🇳 Ozeki Kotozakura🇯🇵 4-5 6-3 Atamifuji 🇯🇵 Sekiwake Kotoshoho 🇯🇵 4-5 0-0-9 Wakatakakage 🇯🇵 Sekiwake Aonishiki 🇺🇦 8-1 5-4 Yoshinofuji 🇯🇵 Komusubi Oho 🇯🇵 1-8 4-5 Fujinokawa 🇯🇵 M1 Takanosho 🇯🇵 3-6 4-5 Gonoyama 🇯🇵 M2 Churanoumi 🇯🇵 3-6 1-8 Hiradoumi 🇯🇵 M3 Hakunofuji 🇯🇵 7-2 6-3 Daieisho 🇯🇵 M4 Ichiyamamoto 🇯🇵 4-5 3-6 Ura 🇯🇵 M5 Oshoma 🇲🇳 4-5 4-5 Shodai 🇯🇵 M6 Fujiseun 🇯🇵 5-4 8-1 Kotoeiho 🇯🇵 M7 Takayasu 🇯🇵 7-2 3-6 Wakamotoharu 🇯🇵 M8 Roga 🇷🇺 3-6 5-4 Fujiryoga 🇯🇵 M9 Tobizaru 🇯🇵 3-6 7-2 Asanoyama 🇯🇵 M10 Chiyoshoma 🇲🇳 3-6 5-2-2 Wakanosho 🇲🇳 M11 Mitakeumi 🇯🇵 1-8 2-7 Asahakuryu 🇯🇵 M12 Abi 🇯🇵 5-4 6-3 Nishikifuji 🇯🇵 M13 Takerufuji 🇯🇵 7-2 6-3 Kinbozan 🇰🇿 M14 Shishi 🇺🇦 8-1 2-7 Onokatsu 🇲🇳 M15 Kazuma 🇯🇵 3-6 3-6 Daiseizan 🇨🇳 M16 Asakoryu 🇯🇵 4-5

Aonishiki Hobbles into the Lead

Aonishiki is among the leaders at the 2026 Nagoya tournament. He has an 8-1 record, in spite of fighting on a bad ankle. His ankle injury took him out of the entire May tournament, thus earning him a 0-0-15 record. That was his second losing record in a row. That was enough for him to lose his ozeki rank (one below yokozuna).

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Recently demoted ozeki can reclaim their rank if they win ten bouts in the next tournament. Otherwise, they have to go through the long process of trying to get 33 wins across three consecutive tournaments, while ranked sekiwake and/or komusubi.

Aonishiki looks like a good bet to get those two more wins his needs in the next six days. However, he might also be looking at a bigger goal than simply getting back his rank. If his ankle holds up he has a very good shot at winning his third career top division title.

There’s still a lot of sumo left in this tournament (and a lot of challengers to face), but it’s hard to bet against the 22 year-old Ukrainian after all he’s accomplished so far in the sport.

Hit and Miss from Onosato and Hoshoryu

The May tournament was marred due to the absences of Onosato, Hoshoryu and Aonishiki. Onosato sat out from the beginning as he continued to nurse a separated shoulder he suffered in November. Hoshoryu injured his hamstring in the first bout of the tournament and then had to sit out the remainder.

They both suited up for this one, though. And they’ve been mostly pretty good in this tournament. When you are a yokozuna, though, mostly good is below expectation.

Onosato lost his first three of his first four bouts in Nagoya. His shoulder didn’t look too bad then, but mentally — he seemed off his game. He tightened things up after that and looked like his old self while winning the next four. Last night, though, he lost to Aonishiki for the first time in his career. That lands him on a 5-4 record, well off the pace of Aonishiki.

Hoshoryu lost on day three to Fujinokawa, in a bad tempered showing, and to Hakunofuji and Yoshinofuji on days six and nine. These are all young up-and-comers who were able to unsettle the established yokozuna. Around those losses, though, he’s looked like his most dominant self, throwing people over and bouncing them off their heads. He’s 6-3 at the moment and might be able to get himself into a title chase if he beats Aonishiki tonight.

Many Contenders in the Hunt

Aonishiki is joined on an 8-1 record by two surprise contenders; Kotoeiho and Shishi.

Kotoeiho is only in his fourth top division tournament. He was one of the surprises of the May tournament and has picked up where he left off. Despite being a little undersized, he’s been very strong with his belt grappling. In May he fell off in the last handful of days after being matched up with elite wrestlers like Kirishima and Wakatakakage. That experience might help him do better this time around.

Shishi being 8-1 is one of the surprises of the year. The tall Ukrainian is popular, but not because there is a tremendous amount of respect for his skills. He’s known to be slow, plodding and a little sloppy with his sumo. This has lead to some exciting bouts in the past, but he’s never come close to challenging for a title. He’s looked much better in this tournament, albeit against very low level opposition. If he can keep this pace and win his first yusho here… I’ll eat my hat.

Other wrestlers in with shot at winning this tournament are Kirishima, Hakunofuji, Takayasu, Asanoyama and Takerufuji.

Kirishima won the March tournament and was runner-up in May. He’s the most winningest wrestler of 2026 so far.

Hakunofuji debuted in the top division in Nagoya in 2024, but ultimately lost to Hoshoryu (who then secured his maiden championship). Takayasu has been the bridesmaid over and over again, while missing out on a championship. He’s been ferocious this month and been involved in some of the most wild matches of the tournament. Asanoyama is a former ozeki who has had his career wrecked by injuries (and a lengthy COVID protocol suspension). He’s looked sturdy in Nagoya, but a title is probably one step too far for him. And Takerufuji is fighting in his first top division tournament since being promoted from the second division. He spent time down there due to an injury lay-off caused by a torn bicep. Takerufuji is famous for winning the title in his debut top division tournament.

Other News and Notes

Kotozakura is in danger of losing his ozeki ranking at this tournament. He’s kadoban (in a corner). That means he had a losing record in the previous tournament and will lose his rank if he gets a losing tournament here. He’s 5-4 right now and, at times, has looked very poor.

The second division is being lead by Arashifuji, who is making his debut appearance there. Two of the men that trail him are his teammates from Isegahama stable; Midorifuji and Toshinofuji. Teammates can’t fight each other unless it is a play-off for a title.

In the third division Isegahama’s Asahifuji missed out on making history last night. The young Mongolian had started his Grand Sumo career with 25 straight wins. He needed three more to break an all-time record. But last night he ran into the fearsome Nabatame (who is only in the third division due to an injury absence). Nabatame ran Asahifuji off the ring with his violent pushing/thrusting. Nabatame is now in poll position to win the third division and get promoted back to the second division.

More Sumo Content on Combat Press

Combat Press will provide more grand sumo coverage this month, including the final results for 2026 Nagoya basho (summertournament).

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