FOX Nation Partners with BKFC, Conor McGregor for ‘World’s Baddest Man’ Series

FOX Nation is expanding its combat sports lineup with World’s Baddest Man, a new original documentary competition series produced in partnership with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and BKFC co-owner Conor McGregor. The series is slated to premiere in the summer of 2027.

Hosted by McGregor, the series will follow elite domestic and international BKFC fighters through a bracket-style elimination tournament, combining documentary storytelling with live competition as athletes battle for the World’s Baddest Man title and an eight-figure prize pool.

“Conor McGregor is one of the most recognizable figures in combat sports, and we’re excited to partner with him on a bold new original series unlike any other,” FOX Nation President Lauren Petterson said. “World’s Baddest Man combines premium documentary storytelling with world-class competition, providing FOX Nation subscribers unprecedented access to unique athletes while showcasing the grit, determination, and heart required to compete for one of the biggest prizes in combat sports.”

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The project further strengthens McGregor’s relationship with BKFC, where he has served as a co-owner and ambassador since 2024. While his fighting future remains uncertain, the former two-division UFC champion continues to expand his presence on the promotional side of combat sports.

“BKFC has changed the game of combat sports, and I couldn’t be more excited to partner with FOX Nation and unleash The World’s Baddest Man Tournament,” McGregor said. “This tournament will bring together the toughest fighters on the planet in a true test of heart, grit, and willpower, and I’m proud to be part of something that will set a new standard for what it means to be the baddest man in the world.”

Unlike a traditional fight broadcast, the series will chronicle each competitor’s journey, highlighting training camps, personal sacrifices, and life outside the ring before culminating in a winner-take-all live championship event.

BKFC President David Feldman believes the series will introduce audiences to both the sport and its athletes.

“World’s Baddest Man is a bold new chapter for combat sports,” Feldman said. “Partnering with FOX Nation, Kiss Fly Productions, and Conor McGregor allows us to showcase incredible athletes from around the world and tell the stories behind their pursuit of the toughest title in fighting.”

World’s Baddest Man is produced by Kiss Fly Productions. Executive producers are McGregor, Franco Porporino Jr., David Feldman, Vincent Cariati, and Justin Insalaco. The series will premiere exclusively on FOX Nation in the summer of 2027.