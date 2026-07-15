Dana White’s Contender Series Heads to Paramount+ for Landmark 10th Season

Dana White’s Contender Series will celebrate its milestone 10th season this summer with a new streaming home, debuting exclusively on Paramount+.

The season premieres Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 8 p.m. ET and features 10 consecutive Tuesday night events. Each card will include five bouts as prospects compete in front of UFC President and CEO Dana White and UFC matchmakers for the opportunity to earn a UFC contract.

Since debuting in 2017, Dana White’s Contender Series has become the UFC’s premier talent pipeline, awarding more than 300 contracts across its first nine seasons and Dana White’s Contender Series: Brazil.

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The show’s impact extends well beyond contract offers. Four alumni – Sean O’Malley, Jamahal Hill, Jack Della Maddalena and Carlos Ulberg – have gone on to capture UFC championships, while numerous others have emerged as contenders and fan favorites, including Lone’er Kavanagh, Kevin Vallejos, Jacobe Smith, David Martinez, Ateba Gautier, Quillan Salkilld, Payton Talbott, Jean Silva, Carlos Prates, Josh Hokit, Mauricio Ruffy, Kevin Holland, Caio Borralho, Brendan Allen and Joe Pyfer.

Unlike traditional reality competition shows, Dana White’s Contender Series rewards fighters who deliver standout performances inside the cage, making it one of the UFC’s most important proving grounds. Its move to Paramount+ marks a new chapter for the long-running series as another class of hopefuls competes for a place on the sport’s biggest stage.