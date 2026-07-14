Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: July 2026

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, PFL’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from bantamweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings. Note: The featherweight division has been discontinued in the rankings due to constant inactivity.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

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Kayla Harrison (1) Julianna Pena (2) Raquel Pennington (3) Joselyne Edwards (4) Norma Dumont (5) Michelle Montague (6) Ketlen Vieira (7) Jacqueline Cavalcanti (8) Mayra Bueno Silva (9) Irene Aldana (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of June. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in July.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Valentina Shevchenko (1) Natalia Silva (2) Alexa Grasso (3) Manon Fiorot (4) Erin Blanchfield (5) Maycee Barber (6) Rose Namajunas (7) Dakota Ditcheva (8) Taila Santos (9) Liz Carmouche (10)

In June, Liz Carmouche kept her ranking in defeating Viviane Araujo at PFL San Diego. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in July.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Tatiana Suarez (2) Mackenzie Dern (3) Virna Jandiroba (4) Xiaonan Yan (5) Gillian Robertson (6) Amanda Lemos (7) Tabatha Ricci (8) Iasmin Lucindo (9) Amanda Ribas (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of June. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in July.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Elisandra Ferreira (2) Natasha Kuziutina (3) Si Woo Park (4) Saori Oshima (5) Moeri Suda (6) Ayaka Hamasaki (7) Rena Kubota (8) Ana Palacios (9) Andressa Romero (NR)

Dropped out of the rankings: Monique Adriane (10)

Monique Adriane dropped out of the rankings due to her second-straight fight at strawweight last month, with Andressa Romero sliding into her place. Looking into July, Si Woo Park, Moeri Suda and Saori Oshima will all compete.