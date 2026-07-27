Combat Press Sumo Rankings: July 2026

As always, before a Grand Sumo tournament the Japan Sumo Association releases their banzuke. That’s a document that organizes the hundreds of wrestlers in the Grand Sumo system into rankings and divisions.

I broke down the official rankings recently and included some tidbits on interesting moves made by the JSA. You can read that here.

What follows now are the Combat Press sumo rankings. Unlike the banzuke, these rankings are not determined by results in the previous tournament. These rankings are based on who I think are the wrestlers at the top of their game right now — heading into this latest tournament.

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I’m ranking everyone based on the premise that they are all healthy, since it’s so hard to know what condition these guys are in heading into the new tournament.

UPDATE: I wrote this piece before it was announced that Wakatakakage required surgery and would be out for the entire July tournament.

1. Onosato (1)

Official rank: Yokozuna 1 west

Record at last tournament: 0-0-15

Onosato, the sport’s 75th yokozuna, sat out of the last tournament due to an injured shoulder. The shoulder injury has been bothering him since November. Prior to this period Onosato was a dominating presence in Grand Sumo and he had amassed so many titles that he seemed a lock for challenging for some of sumo’s all-time records.

Despite his injury, and the mystery around whether he will compete this month, Onosato remains the best sumo wrestler on the planet. His size and athleticism is unmatched and, before his injury, he showed a lot of maturation in his technique and fight IQ.

If Onosato competes for fifteen straight days in this tournament, it’s hard to imagine he won’t be one of the wrestlers vying for the title.

2. Hoshoryu (3)

Official rank: Yokozuna 1 east

Record at last tournament: 0-2-13

Hoshoryu sat out most of the tournament in May. That’s because he suffered a hamstring injury in his first bout of the tournament. That was extremely unfortunate for the 74th yokozuna, since this was the first tournament of the year that he entered with a clean bill of health.

Hoshoryu appears to be healthy now. He performed very well in a recent string of practise matches. Because of that it seems likely that we’ll get to see Hoshoryu compete at this tournament. Like Onosato, if he’s available for fifteen days he should be among the leaders of the tournament.

I was close to putting him at the top spot here, but Hoshoryu’s tendency to give away silly matches to lower ranked opposition has him sitting second for me. Despite those tendencies, Hoshoryu is still one of the most intimidating wrestlers in the game (and the best thrower, too).

3. Kirishima (4)

Official rank: Ozeki 1 east

Record at last tournament: 12-3, doten jun-yusho

Kirishima won the March tournament and looked like a good bet to win the May tournament, too, once both yokozuna pulled out. He came very close to doing that, only to be pipped at the post by Wakatakakage in a play-off.

Losing out on repeating as tournament champion must have stung for Kirishima. However, the performance did help solidify his place as an ozeki. The runner up finish, paired with a title win in July, might also be enough to see him get promoted to yokozuna this year.

Kirishima might be slightly past his prime, but he’s shown this year that he is still one of the best wrestlers in Grand Sumo, thanks to his creativity, intelligence and extremely well rounded technique.

4. Aonishiki (3)

Official rank: Sekiwake 2 west

Record at previous tournament: 0-0-15

Aonishiki also sat out the last tournament, due to foot and ankle injuries. He suffered his first ever losing record in the March tournament. That record, along with this most recent 0-0-15, cost him his ozeki rank — which he earned by winning two tournaments in a row in November 2025 and January 2026.

Aonishiki struggled in the March tournament. He suffered a minor injury in the tournament, but also took a lot of losses to wrestlers who finally figured out the best way to fight against him. Aonishiki’s freestyle wrestling infused style has become less unpredictable after a whole year in the top division.

That being said, the 22 year-old remains one of the most talented wrestlers in the sport. And his ceiling remains firmly at the yokozuna level. If he’s fully healthy in this tournament, and has made slight adjustments to his game, he’s a favourite to win it all.

5. Wakatakakage (8)

Official rank: Sekiwake 2 east

Record at previous tournament: 12-3, yusho, gino-sho

Wakatakakage won the last tournament and secured a promotion back to sekiwake. The 12-3 record and title are a fantastic start for an ozeki run. If he were to make ozeki this year he would be the oldest man to debut at that rank.

Wakatakakage may not have the technique of Hoshoryu and Kirishima, or the size and athleticism of Onosato, or the creativity and agility of Aonishiki. But what he does have is grit and determination, in spades. Wakatakakage is one of the most dogged and resolute wrestlers in the game. In May, once he sniffed a championship he locked in and became a terrifying presence on the ring.

We’ve seen this from Wakatakakage in flashes throughout his career, but in May this was sustained over long stretches. He’s a man you can never count out and, for me, he deserves to be in the top five of active rikishi.

Full rankings

Onosato (1) Hoshoryu (2) Kirishima (4) Aonishiki (3) Wakatakakage (8) Atamifuji (6) Yoshinofuji (7) Kotozakura (5) Kotoshoho (9) Hakunofuji (NR) Oho (13) Gonoyama (17) Takanosho (14) Takayasu (10) Churanoumi (NR) Fujinokawa (11) Daieisho (15) Ura (NR) Hiradoumi (12) Oshoma (NR)

Just missed the cut: Ichiyamamoto, Fujiseun, Kotoeiho.

More Sumo on Combat Press

Combat Press will include a preview, viewing guide, mid-way and final results for the July tournament. If you’d like even more sumo coverage,subscribe to my newsletter Sumo Stomp! That newsletter will provide daily updates, highlights and analysis during the tournament.