Combat Press Kickboxing Rankings: July 2026

As kickboxing continues to grow on a global scale with promotions like GLORY, K-1, ONE Championship, and more, fighters are constantly jockeying for position in the eyes (and rankings) of the media. Every month, Combat Press will compile kickboxing rankings for each weight class from heavyweight to strawweight, as well as the pound-for-pound rankings for both men and women.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight (95+ kilograms)

Rico Verhoeven (1) Mory Kromah (2) Miloš Cvjetićanin (3) Sofian Laidouni (4) Levi Rigters (5) Kevin Tariq Osaro (6) Ariel Machado (7) Antonio Plazibat (8) Nico Pereira Horta (9) Anis Bouzid (10)

On Jun. 13, GLORY COLLISION 9 brought a ton of action across multiple divisions. For the heavyweights, GLORY champ Mory Kromah solidified his title when he finally met No. 3 Miloš Cvjetićanin. Kromah sealed the deal with a flying-knee knockout in Round 3. That same evening, No. 8 Antonio Plazibat got his second win since returning from a two-and-a-half year layoff, when he scored a fourth-round knockout of No. 10 Anis Bouzid. A week later, No. 9 Nico Pereira Horta got back in the win column with a unanimous decision over Ben Mason to win the vacant Heresh heavyweight title. The rankings remain unchanged.

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Light Heavyweight (95 kilograms)

Sergej Maslobojev (1) Mohamed Touchassie (-) Donovan Wisse (-) Tarik Khbabez (2) Michael Boapeah (4) Thian de Vries (5) Cem Cáceres (7) Miloš Cvjetićanin (6) Ștefan Lătescu (8) Lukas Achterberg (9)

Dropped from the rankings: Bahram Rajabzadeh (3), Nikita Kozlov (10)

The one-night GLORY Light Heavyweight Grand Prix was the bulk of the action at GLORY COLLISION 9, and it showcased fighters from multiple weight classes. In the reserve bout, unranked Jimmy Livinus won a unanimous decision over Serkan Özçağlayan, but no reserve was needed later that evening. And, to avoid being repetitive, all of the quarterfinal and semifinal bouts ended in unanimous decisions as well.

The quarterfinals saw former middleweight champ Donovan Wisse and Cem Cáceres victorious over Luis Tavares and Mohammed Hamdi, respectively. More notably, the other two quarterfinals saw Michael Boapeah beating former long-reigning light heavyweight champ Artem Vakhitov and fifth-ranked middleweight Mohamed Touchassie taking out Bahram Rajabzadeh.

In the semifinals, Touchassie beat Cáceres, and Wisse got the best of Boapeah to set up the final bout of the GLORY Light Heavyweight Grand Prix between two middleweights. In the final, they went the distance with Touchassie squeaking out a split decision win to take the tournament crown, as well as the GLORY light heavyweight crown.

After the dust settled, the rankings saw a wild shake-up. First, Rajabzadeh has not won a light heavyweight fight since Dec. 2024, so he is being removed from the rankings. Touchassie and Wisse enter the second and third spots, respectively. Every fighter below them move down a spot, but Thian de Vries holds the No. 5 spot, and Nikita Kozlov falls out of the top 10. Sergej Maslobojev keeps the top spot for now, but with Touchassie set to face Tarik Khbabez for his first title defense in Dec. 2026, that could change by year-end.

Middleweight (85 kilograms)

Chico Kwasi (1) Ulric Bokeme (4) Serkan Özçağlayan (6) Joshua Akingbade (7) Sergej Braun (8) Bilal Bakhouche-Chareuf (10) Anwar Dira (-) Max Weekers (-) Chahid Hammouti (-) Fabian Lorito (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Donovan Wisse (2), Michael Boapeah (3), Mohamed Touchassie (5), Eduard Aleksanyan (9)

Before getting to June results, No. 2 Donovan Wisse and No. 5 Mohamed Touchassie have both been removed from the middleweight rankings, as they both fought in the GLORY Light Heavyweight Grand Prix in June, and they are both scheduled for light heavyweight bouts at GLORY COLLISION 10 in Dec. 2026. No. 3 Michael Boapeah has also been removed, as he has fought his last five fights primarily at light heavyweight with one bout at heavyweight. Finally, No. 9 Eduard Aleksanyan has been removed, as he has not had a middleweight bout in almost two years. Before results were calculated for the month, all of those below the removed were shifted up to fill in the gaps.

On Jun. 6, at Enfusion 162, unranked Anwar Dira took a five-round unanimous decision win over previously ranked Max Weekers for the vacant Enfusion middleweight title. Considering Weekers’ only two losses in the last seven years were to second-ranked Ulric Bokeme and the buzzsaw Thian de Vries, this was an impressive win for Dira. Dira enters at No. 7 with Weekers jumping in right behind him at No. 8. Filling in the ninth and tenth spots are Chahid Hammouti and Fabian Lorito, respectively.

At only 21 years old, Hammouti is 10-0 as a pro in just a little over a year and a half with half of those wins ending in knockouts. His last win was over veteran Robin Ciric in May. Lorito picked up a decision win at Gladiators Night 13 on Jun. 13., and his previous middleweight loss was to Ulric Bokeme in Jul. 2025.

Welterweight (79 kilograms)

Regian Eersel (1) Endy Semeleer (2) Teodor Hristov (3) Chico Kwasi (4) Dmitry Menshikov (5) “Hamicha” Mohamed Mezouari (7) Vedat Hödük (8) Diaguely Camara (9) Figuereido Landman (-) Christian Baya (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Jay Overmeer (6), Mehdi Ait El Hadj (10)

On Jun. 27, No. 5 Dmitry Menshikov won an impressive first-round knockout over Emerson Bento at Rajadamnern World Series, but that was a Muay Thai bout and has no effect on the kickboxing rankings.

On Jun. 13 at GLORY COLLISION 9, tenth-ranked Mehdi Ait El Hadj lost a unanimous decision to Figuereido Landman, extending Landman’s winning streak to nine in a row. Then, on Jun. 27, No. 6 Jay Overmeer lost a first-round knockout to Christian Baya at World Fighting League, as Baya defended the -75kg title.

With Overmeer’s record sitting at 1-1 in 2026, after returning from a long layoff, he is being removed from the rankings. Landman enters at No. 9, Baya enters at No. 10, and Ait El Hadj falls out of the top 10.

Lightweight (71 kilograms)

Superbon Singha Mawynn (1) Marat Grigorian (2) Jonas Salsicha (3) Ouyang Feng (4) Mohammad Siasarani (5) Kacper Muszyński (6) Kaito Ono (7) Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (8) Younes Smaili (9) Darryl Verdonk (10)

The only lightweight in action in May was Sitthichai, who lost a unanimous decision to Luis Cajaiba for the WBC Muay Thai Diamond super welterweight (154 lbs) title. That has no effect on the kickboxing rankings, which remain unchanged.

Super Featherweight (68 kilograms)

Mo Abdurahman (1) David Mejia (2) Zhou Jiaqiang (5) Meison Hide Usami (6) Yulian Pozdniakov (-) Ryoya Inai (7) Singpayak Payaklamphong (8) Takumi Sanekata (9) Kenta (10) Riki Matsuoka (3)

Dropped from the rankings: Han Wenbao (4)

Before getting to the June results, No. 4 Han Wenbao has been fighting up in weight and is now on a four-fight losing streak, so he has been removed from the rankings.

On Jun. 6, at RISE World Series 2026 in Tokyo, No. 6 Meison Hide Usami delivered a nasty first-round knockout via uppercut to the chin of Peemai Por.Kobkua. Then, on Jun. 13, top-ranked Mo Abdurahman scored a unanimous decision victory over Ilias Krafi at 8IGHT Strikes. Finally, on Jun. 21, third-ranked Riki Matsuoka lost by second-round knockout to Yulian Pozdniakov at KNOCK OUT 65, extending Pozdniakov’s winning streak to five.

With Matsuoka returning from a long layoff to get knocked out in the second round, he falls to the No. 10 position, shifting everyone above him up. Usami jumps to No. 4, and Pozdniakov enters at No. 5.

Featherweight (66 kilograms)

Kento Haraguchi (8) Petpanomrung Kiatmoo9 (1) Miguel Trindade (2) Chadd Collins (3) Jonathan Haggerty (4) Ilias Ennahachi (5) Hiroki Akimoto (6) Bobo Sacko (7) Abraham Vidales (9) Taio Asahisa (10)

On Jun. 6 at the combined GLORY 108 and RISE World Series 2026 in Tokyo, the Last Featherweight Standing Final took place. In the semifinals, top-ranked Petpanomrung won a majority decision over second-ranked Miguel Trindade, and No. 8 Kento Haraguchi won a unanimous decision over YURA. In the finals, Haraguchi pulled off a huge feat, as he won an extended round unanimous decision over Petch to win the tournament. That victory ended Petch’s eight-fight winning streak. Haraguchi takes the top spot in the rankings, and the seven fighters that were above him all shift down one notch.

Super Bantamweight (64 kilograms)

Yuki Yoza (1) Giorgi Malania (2) Yuzuki Satomi (3) Hirotaka Asahisa (4) Zhu Shuai (5) Chadd Collins (6) Zhao Chongyang (7) Jin Ying (8) Wei Weiyang (9) Kiyomitsu Nagasawa (10)

The only super bantamweight in action in June was No. 6 Chadd Collins, who won a majority decision over Kimluay WankongOhm at RISE World Series 2026 in Tokyo. The rankings remain unchanged.

Bantamweight (61.2 kilograms)

Superlek Kiatmoo9 (1) Takeru Segawa (2) Rodtang Jitmuangnon (3) Hirotaka Asahisa (4) Rémi Parra (5) Tomoya Yokoyama (6) Leona Pettas (7) Kan Nakamura (8) Taito Gunji (9) Yuan Pengjie (10)

On Jun. 5 at ONE’s The Inner Circle 17, No. 10 Yuan Pengjie won a unanimous decision over Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi. Then, at KNOCK OUT 65 on Jun. 21, No. 7 Leona Pettas scored a second-round knockout of Hiroki Naruo. The rankings remain unchanged.

Super Flyweight (58 kilograms)

Haruto Yasumoto (1) Takumi Terada (2) Koyata Yamada (3) Shoki Kaneda (4) Kotaro Yamada (5) Kaito Sakaguchi (6) Shuhei Kumura (8) Zhao Zhengdong (9) Tatsuki (10) Kyo Kawakami (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Ryusei Kumagai (7)

At RISE World Series 2026 in Tokyo on Jun. 6, top-ranked Haruto Yasumoto won a unanimous decision over Ze Waliuo. Two weeks later, at KNOCK OUT 65, No. 7 Ryusei Kumagai won a first-round TKO over Reiya Komori to pick up the vacant KNOCK OUT Black super featherweight (-60kg) title. Due to his consistent fighting at 59 and 60 kilograms, he is being removed from the super flyweight rankings. However, with the bantamweight rankings being completely stacked, he will not enter the bantamweight top 10.

With the removal of Kumagai, in comes Kyo Kawakami at No. 10. Kawakami is 3-2 in his last five fights, but his two losses were to No. 1 Yasumoto and No. 5 Kotaro Yamada. His last win was a second-round knockout over Knight Makino in Oct. 2025.

Flyweight (56.7 kilograms)

Koki Osaki (1) Shiro Matsumoto (2) Rui Okubo (3) Akihiro Kaneko (4) Toki Oshika (5) Futa Hashimoto (6) Koji Ikeda (7) Masashi Kumura (8) Ryunosuke Omori (9) Jonathan Di Bella (10)

The only flyweight in action in June was No. 8 Masashi Kumura who won a first-round TKO over Joemar Gallaza at RISE World Series 2026 in Tokyo. The rankings remain unchanged.

Strawweight (54 kilograms and below)

Toki Tamaru (1) Kazuki Osaki (2) Ryujin Nasukawa (3) Kumandoi Petchyindee (4) Ryu Hanaoka (5) Jin Mandokoro (6) Adam Sor.Dechapan (7) Toma Kuroda (8) Issei Ishii (9) Riamu Sera (10)

On Jun. 6 at RISE World Series 2026 in Tokyo, No. 2 Kazuki Osaki won an extended round unanimous decision over No. 3 Ryujin Nasukawa. The rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-For-Pound

Superbon Singha Mawynn (1) Kento Haraguchi (-) Kazuki Osaki (6) Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 (2) Marat Grigorian (3) Haruto Yasumoto (-) Koki Osaki (7) Mory Kromah (-) Chico Kwasi (10) Mohamed Touchassie (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Rico Verhoeven (4), Yuki Yoza (5), Shiro Matsumoto (8), Toki Tamaru (9)

Mory Kromah was victorious in his first title defense, Petch lost the Last Featherweight Standing final to Kento Haraguchi, and Kazuki Osaki and Haruto Yasumoto continued to exert dominance. Combining that with Mohamed Touchassie making a big splash at light heavyweight, and Rico Verhoeven’s inactivity, some major adjustments need to be made in the pound-for-pound rankings.

Haraguchi re-enters at No. 2, Osaki jumps to No. 3, and Petch and Marat Grigorian both fall a couple spots. Haruto Yasumoto enters at No. 6, Kromah enters at No. 8, and Touchassie enters at No. 10.

To make room, Shiro, Verhoeven, Yuki Yoza and Toki Tamaru have been removed from the pound-for-pound rankings. This is no slight to any of those removed, as there is a case for any of them to stay in the top 10, but some outstanding performances and big winning streaks have pushed some other athletes ahead of them in the pound-for-pound rankings.

Women’s Pound-For-Pound

Phetjeeja Or.Meekun (1) Koyuki Miyazaki (2) Débora Évora (3) Martine Michieletto (4) Saho Yoshino (5) Antonia Prifti (6) Tessa de Kom (7) Stella Hemetsberger (8) Jackie Buntan (9) Nina van Dalum (10)

At FCE 5 on Jun. 18, No. 3 Débora Évora won a unanimous decision over Dorcas Ollita. The next day, top-ranked Phetjeeja lost a split decision to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in a bid for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai belt at The Inner Circle 19. However, that had no effect on the kickboxing rankings. In fact, that was the closest anyone had come to upsetting Rodrigues since she lost to Smilla Sundell three years ago. The rankings remain unchanged.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Any fighter that chooses to switch weight classes will be ranked in their previous weight class until they have competed twice in their new division.