BRAVE CF 107 Full Fight Card Set for Return to Bulgaria

BRAVE Combat Federation will continue its push across Europe when the promotion returns to Bulgaria on Saturday, Aug. 1, with BRAVE CF 107 at Burgas Arena. Held in partnership with the Bulgarian Fight Agency, the event features a lineup designed to showcase both established veterans and emerging international talent while further strengthening BRAVE CF’s growing presence in Eastern Europe.

Headlining the card is hometown favorite Kaloyan Kolev, who takes on Slovenia’s Nemanja Kovač in a pivotal light heavyweight main event. Fighting in front of a Bulgarian crowd, Kolev has an opportunity to deliver one of the biggest victories of his career, but Kovač enters the contest as a dangerous opponent capable of silencing the hometown faithful.

The co-main event shifts the focus to the flyweight division, where Georgia’s Bidzina Gavashelishvili meets South Africa’s Luthando “Shorty” Biko in a matchup that could have significant implications for the division. Both fighters have built reputations as aggressive competitors, making the bout one of the evening’s most intriguing contests.

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The remainder of the card reflects BRAVE CF’s commitment to international matchmaking, featuring competitors from across Europe, Asia, and Africa. Bulgarian athletes will have several opportunities to defend home turf against international opposition, while rising prospects look to make statements on one of the sport’s most geographically diverse stages.

Among the featured competitors are Muhammad Idrisov, Nikolay Atanasov, Delyan Georgiev, Owais Yaqoob, Danylo Voievodkin, and Grégory Robinet, all of whom will be looking to build momentum as BRAVE CF continues expanding its global roster.

Bulgaria has become an increasingly important destination for BRAVE CF in recent years, and the promotion’s return to Burgas underscores its continued investment in the region. With a mix of experienced veterans, promising prospects, and several compelling international matchups, BRAVE CF 107 aims to deliver another memorable night of action while reinforcing Eastern Europe’s growing role in the organization’s worldwide expansion.

BRAVE CF 107 Fight Card

Kaloyan Kolev vs. Nemanja Kovač

Bidzina Gavashelishvili vs. Luthando Biko

Pavel Vladev vs. Muhammed Kir Ahmet

Deyan Galinov vs. Morgann Gbolou

Delyan Georgiev vs. Owais Yaqoob

Nikolay Atanasov vs. Muhammad Idrisov

Danylo Voievodkin vs. Grégory Robinet

Anton Yanchev vs. Bachuki Tchikaidze

Bojidar Ivanov vs. George Sharman

Aleksandar Hristov vs. Mohamed Alsameea