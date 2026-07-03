BKFC Liberty Brawl Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

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David Feldman (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
David Feldman (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
David Feldman (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
David Feldman (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
(Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
(Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
(Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
(Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
(Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
(Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
(Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
(Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Garbarino vs. Mike Richman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Garbarino vs. Mike Richman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Garbarino vs. Mike Richman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Garbarino vs. Mike Richman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Garbarino vs. Mike Richman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Garbarino vs. Mike Richman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Garbarino vs. Mike Richman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Garbarino vs. Mike Richman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Garbarino vs. Mike Richman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Garbarino vs. Mike Richman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Garbarino vs. Mike Richman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Cody Russell vs. Jake Bostwick (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Cody Russell vs. Jake Bostwick (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Cody Russell vs. Jake Bostwick (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Cody Russell vs. Jake Bostwick (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Zed Montanez vs. Matt Maestas (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Zed Montanez vs. Matt Maestas (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Zed Montanez vs. Matt Maestas (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Zed Montanez vs. Matt Maestas (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Matthew Turnbull vs. Brandon Honsvick (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Matthew Turnbull vs. Brandon Honsvick (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Matthew Turnbull vs. Brandon Honsvick (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Matthew Turnbull vs. Brandon Honsvick (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Lex Ludlow vs. Drew Nolan (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Lex Ludlow vs. Drew Nolan (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Lex Ludlow vs. Drew Nolan (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Lex Ludlow vs. Drew Nolan (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Lex Ludlow vs. Drew Nolan (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Lex Ludlow vs. Drew Nolan (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Anthony Pagan vs. Zach Pannell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Anthony Pagan vs. Zach Pannell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Anthony Pagan vs. Zach Pannell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Anthony Pagan vs. Zach Pannell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Pat Sullivan vs. Ruben Arroyo (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Pat Sullivan vs. Ruben Arroyo (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Pat Sullivan vs. Ruben Arroyo (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Pat Sullivan vs. Ruben Arroyo (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Pat Sullivan vs. Ruben Arroyo (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
David Feldman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Pat Sullivan vs. Ruben Arroyo (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Nicholas Willey vs. Eric Westbury (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Nicholas Willey vs. Eric Westbury (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Nicholas Willey vs. Eric Westbury (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Nicholas Willey vs. Eric Westbury (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Malon Griffin vs. Billy Graves (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Malon Griffin vs. Billy Graves (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Malon Griffin vs. Billy Graves (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Malon Griffin vs. Billy Graves (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
David Feldman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Brian Soscia (L) (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Ring Girl (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
News

BKFC Liberty Brawl Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Friday, Jul. 3, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC Liberty Brawl, live from the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa. The event features two title fights.

The event airs live on DAZN starting at 7 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Jul. 2. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Nick Vespe and Lee Hamilton-Cooper of BKFC. Check below for full weigh-in results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS
Austin Trout (154.8) vs. Ben Bonner (155) – for the vacant lightweight title
Britain Hart (114.4) vs. Sarah Shell (114.6) – for the strawweight title
Johnny Garbarino (175.8) vs. Mike Richman (177.4)
Cody Russell (177.6) vs. Jake Bostwick (175.2)
Zed Montanez (157.4) vs. Matt Maestas (154.6)
Matthew Turnbull (151.8) vs. Brandon Honsvick (152)
Lex Ludlow (204.8) vs. Drew Nolan (204.4)
Anthony Pagan (148.6) vs. Zach Pannell (148)
Pat Sullivan (159.6) vs. Ruben Arroyo (159.2)
Nicholas Willey (185.2) vs. Eric Westbury (183.6)
Malon Griffin (163.8) vs. Billy Graves (164.2)
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