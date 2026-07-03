BKFC Liberty Brawl Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Friday, Jul. 3, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC Liberty Brawl, live from the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa. The event features two title fights.

The event airs live on DAZN starting at 7 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Jul. 2. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Nick Vespe and Lee Hamilton-Cooper of BKFC. Check below for full weigh-in results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Austin Trout (154.8) vs. Ben Bonner (155) – for the vacant lightweight title

Britain Hart (114.4) vs. Sarah Shell (114.6) – for the strawweight title

Johnny Garbarino (175.8) vs. Mike Richman (177.4)

Cody Russell (177.6) vs. Jake Bostwick (175.2)

Zed Montanez (157.4) vs. Matt Maestas (154.6)

Matthew Turnbull (151.8) vs. Brandon Honsvick (152)

Lex Ludlow (204.8) vs. Drew Nolan (204.4)

Anthony Pagan (148.6) vs. Zach Pannell (148)

Pat Sullivan (159.6) vs. Ruben Arroyo (159.2)

Nicholas Willey (185.2) vs. Eric Westbury (183.6)

Malon Griffin (163.8) vs. Billy Graves (164.2)