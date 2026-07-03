BKFC Liberty Brawl Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

David Feldman (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
David Feldman (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
David Feldman (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
David Feldman (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
(Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
(Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
(Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
(Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
(Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
(Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
(Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
(Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
BKFC Liberty Brawl (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Garbarino vs. Mike Richman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Garbarino vs. Mike Richman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Garbarino vs. Mike Richman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Garbarino vs. Mike Richman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Garbarino vs. Mike Richman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Garbarino vs. Mike Richman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Garbarino vs. Mike Richman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Garbarino vs. Mike Richman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Garbarino vs. Mike Richman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Garbarino vs. Mike Richman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Garbarino vs. Mike Richman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Cody Russell vs. Jake Bostwick (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Cody Russell vs. Jake Bostwick (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Cody Russell vs. Jake Bostwick (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Cody Russell vs. Jake Bostwick (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Zed Montanez vs. Matt Maestas (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Zed Montanez vs. Matt Maestas (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Zed Montanez vs. Matt Maestas (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Zed Montanez vs. Matt Maestas (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Matthew Turnbull vs. Brandon Honsvick (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Matthew Turnbull vs. Brandon Honsvick (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Matthew Turnbull vs. Brandon Honsvick (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Matthew Turnbull vs. Brandon Honsvick (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Lex Ludlow vs. Drew Nolan (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Lex Ludlow vs. Drew Nolan (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Lex Ludlow vs. Drew Nolan (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Lex Ludlow vs. Drew Nolan (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Lex Ludlow vs. Drew Nolan (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Lex Ludlow vs. Drew Nolan (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Anthony Pagan vs. Zach Pannell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Anthony Pagan vs. Zach Pannell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Anthony Pagan vs. Zach Pannell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Anthony Pagan vs. Zach Pannell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Pat Sullivan vs. Ruben Arroyo (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Pat Sullivan vs. Ruben Arroyo (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Pat Sullivan vs. Ruben Arroyo (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Pat Sullivan vs. Ruben Arroyo (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Pat Sullivan vs. Ruben Arroyo (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
David Feldman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Pat Sullivan vs. Ruben Arroyo (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Nicholas Willey vs. Eric Westbury (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Nicholas Willey vs. Eric Westbury (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Nicholas Willey vs. Eric Westbury (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Nicholas Willey vs. Eric Westbury (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Malon Griffin vs. Billy Graves (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Malon Griffin vs. Billy Graves (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Malon Griffin vs. Billy Graves (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Malon Griffin vs. Billy Graves (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
David Feldman (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Brian Soscia (L) (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Ring Girl (Nick Vespe/BKFC)