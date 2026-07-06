BKFC Liberty Brawl Results: Bonner Captures Title; Hart Retains

On Friday, Jul. 3, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC Liberty Brawl, live from the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa. The event featured two title fights.

The event aired live on DAZN starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Ben Bonner def. Austin Trout by KO. Round 2. 0:30 – for the vacant lightweight title

Britain Hart def. Sarah Shell by split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48) – for the strawweight title

Johnny Garbarino def. Mike Richman by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 48-46)

Cody Russell def. Jake Bostwick by unanimous decision (overtime round)

Zed Montanez def. Matt Maestas by KO. Round 1, 1:39

Matt Turnbull def. Brandon Honsvick by TKO. Round 1, 1:49

Lex Ludlow def. Drew Nolan by KO. Round 1, 0:09

Anthony Pagan def. Zach Pannell by unanimous decision (10-7 x 3) – first BKFC One-Round War

Pat Sullivan def. Ruben Arroyo by TKO. Round 1, 1:33

Nick Willey def. Eric Westbury by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Maxiono Griffin def. Billy Graves by TKO. Round 3, 1:02