BKFC Announces Henry vs. Trinidad-Snake for Mohegan Sun

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) will return to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on Friday, Aug. 21, with a welterweight contender showdown headlining the promotion’s sixth event at the venue.

The main event features undefeated No. 2-ranked Bryce “Baby Yaga” Henry (7-0) against No. 1-ranked Carlos Trinidad-Snake (7-1), a former world title challenger. Henry enters the bout after defeating former champion Julian Lane in June, while Trinidad-Snake looks to build on his stoppage victory over Jimmy Sweeney and move back into title contention.

The co-main event sees No. 3-ranked light heavyweight Cody Vidal (4-1-1) take on veteran Joseph “The Dark Knight” Creer (6-3). Vidal is coming off a first-round knockout of Jomi Escoboza, while Creer earned a third-round stoppage of Keali’l Kanekoa in his most recent outing.

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Also featured is Worcester, Mass., native Lardy “Sito” Navarro (4-1), who returns to Mohegan Sun for the fourth consecutive time to face Robert Fichtner in bantamweight action.

The undercard also includes Joey “The Raging Warrior” Gambino against former title challenger Tommy Strydom, Chris Perreault versus Joe Powers, Nate Ghareeb versus Nash Diederichs, Alexandra Ballou versus Sophia Hayes, and Jared Lennon versus Dominick Carey.

“We’re very excited to promote another outstanding bare-knuckle fighting event in one of our favorite arenas,” said BKFC founder and president David Feldman. “The crowds have been huge for our previous shows, and I strongly encourage fans to purchase tickets in advance of the event.”

BKFC Fight Night Mohegan Sun will stream live on BKFC+.