BKB Announces Mexico Debut Through Partnership With Zanfer Promotions

BKB: Bare Knuckle Boxing will make its long-awaited debut in Mexico through a new partnership with Zanfer Promotions, with the promotion’s first event in the country scheduled for Sep. 19 in Tijuana.

The card will be headlined by BKB Super Cruiserweight World Champion Julian Fernandez, who will defend his title in front of a hometown Mexican crowd. The promotion plans to announce the challenger, venue, and ticket information in the coming weeks.

The partnership marks a significant step in BKB’s international expansion. By aligning with Zanfer Promotions, one of Latin America’s most respected boxing promoters, BKB enters one of the sport’s most passionate markets with an established local partner.

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“Mexico is one of the most important boxing markets in the world, and there is no better partner to enter it with than Zanfer Promotions,” said BKB Chief Executive Officer David Tetreault. “Launching with a world title on the line, with Julian Fernandez defending his championship in front of Mexican fans, is exactly the statement we want to make as we plant our flag in Mexico and across Latin America.”

Rather than pursuing rapid expansion, BKB has targeted key international markets through established regional promoters. The agreement with Zanfer is intended to strengthen the promotion’s presence in Mexico while laying the foundation for future growth throughout Latin America.

“Bringing BKB to Mexico is a natural fit,” said Zanfer founder and president Fernando Beltran. “Mexican fans demand the very best in combat sports, and BKB delivers a world-class product unlike anything else in the market. This is only the beginning of what we will build together.”

Fernandez’s title defense will anchor a card featuring members of BKB’s growing roster, including Victor Ortiz, Lee Selby, Paulie Malignaggi, and the Vargas brothers. Additional bouts and fighter signings are expected to be announced before the event.

The Sep. 19 event will be BKB’s first major show in Mexico and represents the latest step in the promotion’s expansion beyond its established markets in the United States and the United Kingdom.