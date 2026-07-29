BKB and the Future of Bare Knuckle Boxing: Broadcast, Growth, and Global Expansion

With an influx of sports looking to places like Saudi Arabia and Dubai as major markets and potential destinations for sporting events, the possibility of a new form of combat sports reaching the Middle East is increasingly likely.

Widely considered the purest form of fighting, bare knuckle boxing has grown significantly over the last several years. With the sport’s fast-paced action and Middle Eastern fans’ appetite for combat sports, there is a strong possibility that bare knuckle boxing could establish a meaningful presence in one of the world’s largest sports markets in the near future.

To understand where the sport may be headed, it is important to examine how BKB: Bare Knuckle Boxing has positioned itself within the evolving bare knuckle landscape.

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A Modern Movement

It was not long ago that Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) was synonymous with modern bare knuckle boxing.

The promotion introduced the sport to a broader audience while securing recognizable names and expanding its visibility. There is little question that BKFC played a pivotal role in bringing bare knuckle boxing back into the mainstream and establishing a foundation for the sport’s modern growth.

As the industry has matured, however, other organizations have begun carving out their own identities.

Today, the conversation is less about which promotion revived bare knuckle boxing and more about how different organizations are approaching the sport’s next phase of growth. Through investments in media distribution, digital engagement, international expansion, talent acquisition, and executive leadership, BKB has emerged as one of the sport’s most ambitious organizations.

Winning the Broadcast Battle

One of the clearest distinctions between BKB and BKFC is not necessarily what happens inside the ring but how each promotion delivers its product to fans.

As noted by LowKickMMA’s Timothy Wheaton, BKFC continues to rely primarily on a pay-per-view and proprietary streaming model, while BKB has emphasized traditional television partnerships alongside digital distribution.

BKB events air on Vice TV throughout the United States and Canada, talkSPORT across the United Kingdom and Ireland, and Telemundo’s Deportes Ahora for Latin American audiences throughout the United States.

These partnerships allow BKB events to reach audiences across multiple countries and languages through established broadcast outlets, providing a different distribution strategy than many of its competitors.

Dominating on Digital

While television remains an important part of sports broadcasting, digital platforms continue to play an increasingly significant role in audience engagement.

Recognizing that trend, BKB partnered with TikTok to expand its digital reach.

Last June, BKB reported that its broadcast of BKB 55 became the most-viewed live sports property in TikTok history, generating record-setting watch time and engagement while reaching younger audiences that increasingly consume sports through social media.

For BKB, social media serves as both a marketing tool and a distribution platform, reflecting a strategy designed to reach fans wherever they consume content.

Building an Elite Roster

Fighter recruitment remains one of the most important measures of any combat sports promotion, and BKB has steadily assembled an experienced roster.

The promotion features former world champions and internationally recognized names, including Victor Ortiz, JoJo Diaz, Lee Selby, Paulie Malignaggi, Lucas Browne, Alfredo Angulo, John Molina Jr., Jade Masson-Wong, Cub Hawkins, Fernando Vargas Jr., Amado Vargas, and Marko Martinjak, among others.

Going Global

International expansion has also become a key part of BKB’s long-term strategy. With events in the United States, Europe, and plans for Mexico, the promotion continues to broaden its footprint while introducing the sport to new audiences. BKB has also previously ventured into the Middle East, promoting an event in Dubai in 2022, demonstrating an early willingness to bring the sport to the region.

Saudi Arabia represents a logical next step.

Over the past several years, Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in boxing, mixed martial arts, football, golf, Formula One, esports, and major entertainment events. The country’s continued investment in combat sports makes it an attractive destination for organizations seeking international growth.

Should BKB eventually host an event in Saudi Arabia, it would build upon the promotion’s earlier experience in the Middle East while marking another significant milestone in its global expansion strategy.

Proven Leadership

Founder Mike Vazquez has assembled an executive team with experience across media, broadcasting, sponsorship, live events, marketing, communications, commercial partnerships, and international business development.

That breadth of experience has helped shape BKB’s business strategy as it continues to expand its reach.

Final Word

BKFC deserves considerable credit for helping bring modern bare knuckle boxing into the mainstream and establishing the sport’s commercial viability.

At the same time, BKB has developed a distinct approach centered on broadcast partnerships, digital distribution, international expansion, and experienced leadership. Those initiatives have positioned the promotion as an important player in the continued evolution of bare knuckle boxing.

As the sport continues to grow, the success of multiple organizations – including BKFC and BKB – will likely play an important role in expanding bare knuckle boxing’s global audience. If BKB continues executing its international strategy, returning to the Middle East could become one of the promotion’s next significant milestones.