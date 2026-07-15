BKB Adds Loren Mack to Lead Marketing and Growth Strategy

BKB: Bare Knuckle Boxing has strengthened its executive leadership team by appointing veteran combat sports executive Loren Mack as chief marketing officer and executive vice president of strategy.

The hire comes as BKB continues its global expansion and looks to build on its position as the world’s largest bare-knuckle boxing organization.

Mack will oversee the promotion’s global brand strategy, audience and content growth, broadcast and streaming marketing, live event demand generation, and sponsorship marketing. As a member of the senior leadership team, he will also help shape BKB’s long-term corporate strategy.

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Mack brings more than two decades of executive experience across the combat sports industry. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of corporate communications for the Professional Fighters League (PFL), where he played a key role in the organization’s international expansion through marketing, brand development, investor relations, commercial partnerships, media rights, and business strategy.

Before joining the PFL, Mack held executive leadership positions with ONE Championship and began his career with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) during one of the promotion’s most significant growth periods.

His career has included leading global initiatives in marketing, media, athlete development, sponsorship activation, business development, and international expansion across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

“BKB has achieved extraordinary growth over the past several years, and we’re assembling an executive team capable of taking the organization to the next level,” BKB Chief Executive Officer David Tetreault said. “Loren brings a rare combination of strategic vision, marketing expertise, commercial leadership, and deep industry relationships developed over more than two decades in sports. His experience building global brands and driving business growth will be invaluable as we continue expanding our audience, strengthening our partnerships, and bringing BKB to millions of fans around the world.”

Mack called the position the most exciting opportunity of his career.

“I’ve been fortunate to be part of some incredible organizations throughout my career, but I truly believe this represents the biggest opportunity in combat sports today,” Mack said. “BKB has incredible momentum and has established itself as the largest and most-watched bare-knuckle boxing organization in the world. I’m excited to help elevate the brand, expand its global footprint, develop new business opportunities, and introduce BKB to millions of new fans around the world.”

Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Mike Vazquez and former professional fighter Dhafir “Dada 5000” Harris, BKB has evolved into a fully regulated, globally televised bare-knuckle boxing promotion. Mack’s appointment is the latest addition to the executive team as the organization continues its next phase of international growth.