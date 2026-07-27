BKB 57 Results: Terrill, Vargas Brothers Score Knockouts at O2 Arena

BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing returned to the O2 Arena in London, England, on Saturday night with BKB 57, delivering another action-packed night of bare knuckle warfare highlighted by a series of spectacular stoppages.

The world’s largest bare knuckle boxing promotion showcased a stacked lineup featuring heavyweight power, rising crossover stars, and some of the sport’s most dangerous finishers. In the night’s main event, Britain’s Mick Terrill made a statement with a devastating first-round stoppage, while the Vargas brothers delivered a memorable co-main event doubleheader that saw both fighters score decisive victories.

Terrill wasted little time in the heavyweight headliner, overwhelming Florian De La Motte for a first-round TKO victory at 1:41. Fighting in front of his home crowd, Terrill displayed the power and aggression that have made him one of BKB’s most dangerous heavyweight contenders.

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Following the victory, Terrill made it clear he is ready for his next challenge.

“Get me back in there. Whoever it is – I’m ready,” said Terrill.

The Vargas family took center stage in the co-main event portion of the evening, with both Fernando Vargas Jr. and Amado Vargas delivering impressive performances.

Fernando Vargas Jr. earned a second-round TKO victory over Gary Allen at 1:20, showcasing the pressure and toughness that have become trademarks of his fighting style. Meanwhile, Amado Vargas delivered one of the night’s biggest highlights, scoring a first-round knockout at 2:09 to capture Performance of the Night honors.

The back-to-back victories marked a historic evening for the Vargas brothers as they continued to make their mark in bare knuckle boxing.

“It’s a street fight in there. What BKB is doing is amazing. Giving young fighters an opportunity on a different platform and it really is a great platform,” said Fernando Vargas Jr.

Amado Vargas was equally enthusiastic following his knockout victory.

“Man I love this sh*t. I love fighting. Shout out to all the fans and all the haters putting money in my pocket. All of my supporters – thank you for always showing love. This fight was for you guys,” said Vargas.

“BKB is doing an amazing job. This is the best promotion right here. I feel amazing. I worked my ass off in my camp and it showed in there.”

Aaron Chalmers continued the night’s trend of dominant finishes, scoring a doctor’s stoppage TKO victory over Jack Fincham at 1:08 of the opening round in their highly anticipated catchweight bout.

The former reality television stars-turned-fighters delivered a highly anticipated clash, but it was Chalmers who emerged victorious after a fast and physical opening exchange.

The BKB 57 undercard continued to deliver nonstop action, featuring multiple first-round finishes and a hard-fought draw. Fighters throughout the lineup showcased the unpredictable and explosive nature of bare knuckle boxing, with several athletes earning highlight-reel stoppages.

From Terrill’s heavyweight statement to the Vargas brothers’ historic night, BKB 57 once again demonstrated why bare knuckle boxing continues to attract fans around the world. The combination of speed, power, and constant finishing threats provided another memorable night inside the O2 Arena.

FULL RESULTS Mick Terrill def. Florian De La Motte by TKO. Round 1, 1:41

Fernando Vargas Jr. def. Gary Allen by TKO. Round 2, 1:20

Aaron Chalmers def. Jack Fincham by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 1, 1:08

Amado Vargas def. Gary Allen by KO. Round 1, 2:09

Simey Doherty vs. Aaron McCallum ends in a split draw

Matty Askin def. Jay Kerr by TKO. Round 1, 2:02

Martin Reffell def. Liam Howell by KO. Round 1, 0:47

Lee Spencer def. Braide Lee Harkett by KO. Round 1, 0:25

Liam Turuel def. Will Dermietzel by KO. Round 1, 0:25

Nico Earwaker def. Liam Blackwell by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 3:00

Kye Stevens def. Jack McNally by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2