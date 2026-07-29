2026 Nagoya Basho Results: Aonishiki Wins Epic Three-Way Playoff

The 2026 Nagoya Basho concluded Sunday with one of the most dramatic finishes in recent Grand Sumo history. A three-way playoff decided the makuuchi championship, while the juryo, makushita and sandanme divisions also required playoffs to crown their champions. Here’s a complete look at the 2026 Nagoya Basho results, final top division standings and the biggest stories from July’s tournament.

Below are the final standings for the top division, as well as some news and notes.

2026 Nagoya Basho Final Makuuchi Standings

Record East Rank West Record 7-7-1 Hoshoryu 🇲🇳 Yokozuna Onosato 🇯🇵 9-6 12-3 Kirishima 🇲🇳 Ozeki Kotozakura🇯🇵 8-7 12-3 Atamifuji 🇯🇵 Sekiwake Kotoshoho 🇯🇵 6-9 0-0-15 Wakatakakage 🇯🇵 Sekiwake Aonishiki 🇺🇦 12-3 6-9 Yoshinofuji 🇯🇵 Komusubi Oho 🇯🇵 2-13 8-7 Fujinokawa 🇯🇵 M1 Takanosho 🇯🇵 6-9 7-8 Gonoyama 🇯🇵 M2 Churanoumi 🇯🇵 7-8 4-11 Hiradoumi 🇯🇵 M3 Hakunofuji 🇯🇵 9-6 10-5 Daieisho 🇯🇵 M4 Ichiyamamoto 🇯🇵 6-9 5-10 Ura 🇯🇵 M5 Oshoma 🇲🇳 7-8 5-10 Shodai 🇯🇵 M6 Fujiseun 🇯🇵 7-8 11-4 Kotoeiho 🇯🇵 M7 Takayasu 🇯🇵 11-4 6-9 Wakamotoharu 🇯🇵 M8 Roga 🇷🇺 9-6 10-5 Fujiryoga 🇯🇵 M9 Tobizaru 🇯🇵 5-10 9-6 Asanoyama 🇯🇵 M10 Chiyoshoma 🇲🇳 5-10 5-2-8 Wakanosho 🇲🇳 M11 Mitakeumi 🇯🇵 2-13 7-8 Asahakuryu 🇯🇵 M12 Abi 🇯🇵 7-8 10-5 Nishikifuji 🇯🇵 M13 Takerufuji 🇯🇵 10-5 9-6 Kinbozan 🇰🇿 M14 Shishi 🇺🇦 10-5 4-11 Onokatsu 🇲🇳 M15 Kazuma 🇯🇵 5-10 6-9 Daiseizan 🇨🇳 M16 Asakoryu 🇯🇵 9-6

Aonishiki Wins the 2026 Nagoya Basho Championship

22 year-old phenom Aonishiki beat out a packed field at the 2026 Nagoya basho (tournament) to claim his third top division yusho (championship). And he did it all with a bum ankle.

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Aonishiki was returning to action at this tournament after sitting out the entire May tournament and hobbling through the March tournament (where he earned the only losing record of his career). An ankle injury was to blame for those incidents. He wore heavy strapping around his ankle in this tournament, but that didn’t stop him winning and showing, once again, that he is the most exciting athlete in the sport right now. This yusho also provided further evidence that Aonishiki is on path to make history. In March he was primed to fight for a promotion to the fabled rank of yokozuna. The injury scuppered that, he now seems (again) like it’s just a matter of time before Aonishiki becomes the first ever European-born yokozuna.

In addition to lifting the cup on Sunday, Aonishiki also won back his promotion to ozeki (one below yokozuna). He lost that rank due to his losing record in March and his absence in May (which generated a 0-0-15 record). Ozeki can only lose their rank with two back-to-back tournaments with losing records. But they can win it back with ten wins in the next tournament, which is exactly what Aonishiki did.

Aonishiki won this tournament by continuing to confound his opponents with his extremely versatile and creative sumo (which borrows some of its arsenal from freestyle wrestling). Aonishiki was the tournament leader heading into senshuraku (final day), but he actually lost his scheduled bout with Atamifuji. That tied their records on 12-3. Kirishima, who won the March tournament, won his final bout to join them on 12-3 records. That set-up a three-way play-off for the cup.

Three-Way Playoff Decides the Nagoya Basho Yusho

To win a three-way play-off a rikishi (wrestler) has to win two bouts in a row. Atamifuji and Kirishima were drawn against each other first. Atamifuji won that, meaning he could win the yusho with a win over Aonishiki. Aonishiki got revenge for his earlier loss, though, forcing out Atamifuji and then beating Kirishima for the title.

Aonishiki Returns to Ozeki

Aonishiki will now be an ozeki at the aki basho (autumn tournament) in September. He may also be able to claim the title of “biggest star in the sport” due to the struggles of our two yokozuna.

Hoshoryu Struggles While Onosato Continues Recovery

The Nagoya basho was very exciting on paper because it promised appearances from both yokozuna (Hoshoryu and Onosato) and Aonishiki; all of whom missed the May tournament due to injury. However, only Aonishiki showed up and managed to bank a record worthy of his rank and talent.

Onosato managed to go 9-6 as he continued to attempt to rehab a separated shoulder while also competing in a brutal combat sport. That’s pretty on brand for sumo, where injury absences count as losses. Despite taking six losses, Onosato showed some glimpses of the wrestler who — before the injury — was poised to tear up a litany of all-time sumo records.

Hoshoryu, on the other hand, slumped to a 7-7-1 record that was hard to defend. The 74th yokozuna won his easiest bouts, against opponents he has extremely lopsided head-to-head records against, but struggled mightily against opponents who give him a tough time and/or were having good tournaments. He lost to rising young talents Fujinokawa, Hakunofuji, Yoshinofuji as well as Aonishiki (for the fifth time in six bouts) and Kotozakura and Atamifuji. He pulled out on the last day, citing a recurrence of a hamstring injury that took him out of the May tournament.

However, the timing of his pull out was suspicious. He was due to face his longtime rival Kirishima in a crunch bout that Kirishima needed to win to stay in title contention. Hoshoryu sitting out of that match felt like a face-saving measure, since he would have entered that bout just fighting for a winning record.

Hoshoryu now has the dubious distinction of having the worst record of any yokozuna at this point in his tenure. Many believe that Hoshoryu’s promotion to yokozuna was rushed (out of the Japan Sumo Association’s fear of not having any yokozuna for the first time in decades). Hoshoryu has had to face a lot of criticism since then, from both the JSA and fans. And tournaments like this, where his sumo looked rushed and, at times, arrogant, don’t help.

Kotoeiho and Shishi Emerge as Surprise Contenders

Despite the tournament featuring two yokozuna (who are supposed to contend for the title in every tournament where they feature), the Nagoya basho was extremely watchable because of the stacked field of lower ranked contenders who were hunting for their first titles. That group included runner-up Atamifuji, popular wily veteran Takayasu and unheralded Kotoeiho and Shishi.

Kotoeiho was a surprise contender in May, too. This repeat performance from him might signal that he is someone to take more seriously in the top division (perhaps like his older brother Kotoshoho — who won the Nagoya basho last year).

Shishi was the biggest surprise of the tournament. Up until the penultimate day, there was a possibility that Shishi might end up in a play-off with his fellow Ukrainian Aonishiki. Up until this point Shishi was a popular rikishi, but not for his talent. His wild, sometimes sloppy, style and lumbering physique often caused more giggles than cheers. But at this tournament he showed a tremendous amount of grit and earned respect with big wins over some very tough opponents.

It’s unlikely that Shishi gets many more days in the sun, like these, but it was very fun to watch him chase a title in July.

Other Nagoya Basho News and Notes

Ozeki Kotozakura saved his ranking with a bare minimum 8-7 record. He didn’t look very sharp in the tournament, but his size and grappling acumen was enough to beat out enough opponents to get his winning record.

The small and ferocious Fujinokawa earned an Outstanding Performance award for beating both yokozuna in the tournament and securing a winning record. His record will see him promoted to the san’yaku (special upper ranks) in September. That will be a first for him.

The second and third divisions were also settled by dramatic play-offs.

Juryo

Shonannoumi won the juryo (second division) yusho after outlasting Asasuiryu, Toshinofuji and Arashifuji in a four-way play-off. That will secure him a promotion back to the makuuchi (top division) for the first time since last year.

Makushita

The makushita (third division) featured a seven-way play-off. That was won by super prospect Asahifuji. Asahifuji has now won four straight yusho (and promotions) after debuting in Grand Sumo in January. He was trying to make history at this tournament by being the first man to get 7-0 records in his first four pro tournaments. However, that record was snapped when he lost to Nabatame (when he needed just two more wins). Asahifuji got revenge on Nabatame, though, beating him in the play-off.

Looking Ahead to the 2026 Aki Basho

The 2026 Nagoya Basho delivered one of the most memorable tournaments in recent Grand Sumo history, highlighted by multiple division playoffs, Aonishiki’s return to championship form and several breakout performances. Combat Press will continue its Grand Sumo coverage with 2026 Aki Basho rankings, previews, predictions, daily tournament updates and full results leading into September’s tournament.

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