The 2026 KWU SENSHI World Cup for Amateurs concluded in Varna, Bulgaria, with six athletes claiming titles after two days of international competition. The tournament, now in its third edition, featured 48 competitors from 21 countries competing under the KWU SENSHI ruleset, which combines elements of full-contact karate and Muay Thai.

International amateur tournaments provide an opportunity to evaluate developing athletes against unfamiliar opponents and diverse technical styles. The KWU SENSHI World Cup has increasingly served that role by bringing together competitors from multiple combat sports backgrounds in a tournament format that emphasizes adaptability, conditioning, and tactical decision-making.

Unlike single-bout competitions, tournament formats require athletes to manage multiple contests over consecutive days. Success depends not only on offensive effectiveness but also on controlling pace, minimizing damage, and making technical adjustments as opponents and stylistic matchups change throughout the bracket.

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The hybrid ruleset further distinguishes the competition. Athletes must combine the forward movement and striking combinations commonly associated with full-contact karate with the clinch work, knees, elbows, and low kicks permitted under Muay Thai. Competitors with experience in only one discipline are often required to adapt their approach as the tournament progresses.

The six champions represented five countries, illustrating the geographic diversity of the international amateur striking scene.

Champions of the 2026 KWU SENSHI World Cup for Amateurs:

70 kg: Manuel Menendez (Japan)

Manuel Menendez (Japan) 75 kg: Nikodem Swies (Poland)

Nikodem Swies (Poland) 80 kg: David Staicu (Romania)

David Staicu (Romania) 85 kg: Fabricio Molina (Argentina)

Fabricio Molina (Argentina) 90 kg: Lucian Genunchi (Moldova)

Lucian Genunchi (Moldova) +90 kg: Pablo Molina (Argentina)

Argentina was the only nation to produce multiple champions, with Fabricio Molina winning the 85 kg division and Pablo Molina earning the title in the heavyweight division. Champions also emerged from Japan, Poland, Romania, and Moldova, reflecting the continued expansion of competitive amateur striking programs beyond traditional kickboxing and Muay Thai regions.

Although the tournament awarded prize money to champions in each weight class, its broader significance lies in athlete development. International amateur competition exposes fighters to opponents with varying technical backgrounds and competitive approaches, providing experience that can support progression to the professional ranks.

The event also demonstrated the increasing competitiveness of amateur striking on the international stage. As participation expands across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, tournament brackets have become more stylistically diverse, requiring athletes to make tactical adjustments rather than rely on a single competitive approach.

With the amateur tournament complete, attention shifts to the professional ranks. SENSHI 32 is scheduled for July 11 in Varna and will feature an elimination Grand Prix in the 85 kg division, along with two super fights. The event will be held at a purpose-built beach arena near More Restaurant in the St. St. Constantine and Helena Resort.

The 2026 KWU SENSHI World Cup for Amateurs concluded with six new champions and provided another indication of the depth and diversity of the international amateur striking community. As previous editions have demonstrated, performances in tournaments of this caliber can serve as an important step in the transition from amateur to professional competition.