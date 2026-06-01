Who Should Face Islam Makhachev for the Welterweight Title Next?

The belt hadn’t been around Islam Makhachev’s waist for twenty minutes when Michael Morales made his intentions known. Three floors up in Madison Square Garden, while the new welterweight champion was still fielding questions at the octagon microphone — barely breathing hard after five dominant rounds that left Jack Della Maddalena looking like he’d been processed rather than fought — Morales was standing over Sean Brady at 3:27 of the first round, pointing downward at the canvas, then upward at nothing in particular, his meaning unmistakable.

The maverick Carlos Prates was also on that Big Apple card last November. He viciously knocked out former champion Leon Edwards to throw his name into the welterweight title mix as well. Ian Machado Garry fought in Qatar a week later, outpointing another former champion in the form of Belal Muhammad before immediately campaigning for the next shot at Makhachev. Only one of the quartet – Makhachev included – has fought since.

That, of course, was Prates. Online betting sites made him a narrow favorite when he headed Down Under to face hometown hero Jack Della Maddalena in Perth, Australia, at the start of May. The popular Lucky Rebel Sportsbook positioned the Colombian as a -120 favorite to get the win, with his Aussie opponent a narrow +110 underdog. And in the end, Prates lived up to the billing, picking up a brutal TKO victory to further underscore his credentials as the number one contender at 175 pounds.

Advertisement



So, who out of Garry, Prates, and Morales should get the first crack at Makhachev? Let’s take a look at each of their cases.

Ian Machado Garry

Back in December 2024, when Shavkat Rakhmonov needed an opponent at UFC 310 after then-Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad pulled out with an injury on short notice, Ian Machado Garry could have said no. He was gearing up for a clash of his own against Joaquin Buckley, a contest that he would have likely won and secured number one contender status. Instead, the Irishman raised his hand for one of the most dangerous fights available in the entire welterweight division.

He lost. Narrowly outpointed. But his stock somehow grew in defeat, and since then, he has gotten back to work, which tells you something about the kind of fighter he is.

In April 2025 in Kansas City, Garry neutralized fellow contender Prates over five rounds — no small thing, given that The Nightmare was and still is destroying fellow knockout artists at a pace that had everyone else in the top ten quietly rearranging their calendars. Then, in Qatar last November, Garry landed 72 significant strikes on Belal Muhammad, stuffing all seven takedown attempts before claiming yet another deserved decision victory.

Since then, he has clamored for the clash with Makhachev. He proved in that Muhammad victory that he may well have the ability to stand up to the champion’s ruthless wrestling brilliance, and he has since been training in Georgia with some of the best wrestlers on the planet to ensure that he is fully prepared. The only problem is, he hasn’t won the race to the title shot. Not yet, anyway.

Carlos Prates

Four knockouts in fourteen months. Two of the victims are former UFC welterweight champions. And, perhaps crucially, he has the fans on his side.

Carlos Prates viciously knocked out Leon Edwards on the same card Makhachev won the belt last November. That result alone reshuffled the contender picture. Then, on May 2, 2026, Prates flew to Perth. Jack Della Maddalena had just lost the welterweight title in Madison Square Garden and was coming home for redemption, fighting in front of his own crowd, in his own country, with everything to prove. The room wanted Prates gone.

Leon had his time. This is Prates time to shine. This fight ends in a finish. — Lucky Rebel (@LuckyRebel__) November 13, 2025

He finished Della Maddalena in the third round with leg kicks and elbows, composed and methodical, breaking down the hometown hero in hostile territory until the referee had no choice. All the while, he’s been happily puffing on cigarettes, eating cake during fight week, and just generally becoming arguably the biggest anti-hero on the UFC roster.

Does style matter more than résumé when Makhachev is the one across the cage? It might here. Prates’s switch-stance striking and elite kicking game create angles Makhachev simply hasn’t seen at welterweight. His opponents don’t know where the attacks are coming from; his kicks threaten the lead leg constantly, disrupting the setups that allow Makhachev to clinch and drag fights to the canvas.

Two former champions knocked out back-to-back, one of them on enemy territory. The argument writes itself.

Michael Morales

Nineteen and zero. Thirteen knockouts. Nine first-round finishes. He is 25 years old and has never once heard the final horn in a losing fight.

The Sean Brady finish at UFC 322 was a statement calibrated for a specific audience. Brady had short-notice complications, but Morales didn’t wait for context — he finished him at 3:27 of the first round, then called his shot before the new champion had left the building.

Makhachev’s entire game begins with putting opponents on the canvas. Morales, crucially, has 89% takedown defense. Against a man who denies takedowns at that rate, the entire architecture of the feared champion’s offence collapses before round one ends. Morales isn’t just unbeaten. He’s built, almost specifically, to make this the hardest fight of Makhachev’s welterweight reign. But will he be the first of this stellar trio to get the call?