UFC Returns to Paris on Sep. 5 as French Momentum Builds at Accor Arena

The UFC is set to bring its trademark spectacle back to the French capital this September, with Paris once again preparing to host a high-stakes night of mixed martial arts action inside the Accor Arena on Saturday, Sep. 5.

Following a run of sold-out events and electric atmospheres in recent years, UFC Paris has firmly established itself as one of the promotion’s most reliable European showcases. The 2026 edition is expected to continue that trend, with demand already building for what is anticipated to be another capacity crowd in one of the sport’s most passionate international markets.

Fans hoping to secure a seat are being urged to register early via UFC.com/Paris, with tickets expected to move quickly once released. For those looking to upgrade the experience, the UFC is also offering an exclusive VIP package through UFCVIP.com, featuring premium seating, all-inclusive lounge access, athlete meet-and-greets, and even the opportunity to step inside the iconic Octagon after the event.

Advertisement



The return to Paris comes amid a surge in momentum for French MMA, with several of the nation’s top fighters continuing to make their mark on the global stage.

Chief among them is Ciryl Gane, who remains one of the sport’s most technically refined heavyweights. The former interim champion is set for a major assignment this summer when he challenges Alex Pereira for the interim UFC heavyweight title at UFC Freedom 250. A victory would further cement Gane’s status as one of the most skilled big men in UFC history and bring another major championship moment to French MMA.

In the lightweight division, another homegrown standout is also eyeing a statement performance. Benoît Saint Denis, the former French special forces operator known as “God of War,” is scheduled to face Paddy Pimblett at UFC 329 on Jul. 11. Ranked No. 5, Saint Denis enters the bout with growing momentum and a reputation for relentless pressure, as he looks to break through into title contention against the popular Liverpool contender.

With French stars on the rise and international attention fixed firmly on Paris, UFC Paris on Sep. 5 is shaping up as another defining chapter for the promotion in one of its fastest-growing global markets.

From title implications abroad to rising contenders at home, the road to Accor Arena is already filled with high stakes – and the main event hasn’t even been announced yet.