UFC Returns to Oklahoma City with Du Plessis vs. Usman Headliner on July 18

For the first time in nearly a decade, the UFC returns to Oklahoma City, bringing a pivotal middleweight showdown to Paycom Center on Jul. 18. The promotion’s debut event at the venue will be headlined by a clash between former UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

The matchup pairs two of the sport’s most accomplished athletes in a bout that could have significant implications for the middleweight title picture.

Du Plessis enters the contest looking to reaffirm his status among the division’s elite after a championship reign that included victories over some of the sport’s biggest names. The South African standout built his reputation on an aggressive, finish-oriented style and has collected notable wins over Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, and Robert Whittaker. A victory over Usman would further cement his place near the top of the 185-pound rankings.

Advertisement



Standing opposite him will be one of the most dominant welterweight champions in UFC history. Usman, who makes his second appearance at middleweight, hopes to accelerate his pursuit of a second UFC title. The former 170-pound king owns victories over Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, and Tyron Woodley, and a win over Du Plessis would immediately place him among the leading contenders in the division.

The co-main featured attraction sees veteran contender Jared Cannonier welcome rising prospect Christian Leroy Duncan in another important middleweight matchup.

Cannonier begins his 2026 campaign looking to defend his place in the rankings. The former title challenger remains one of the division’s most dangerous power punchers and has earned memorable victories over Gregory Rodrigues, Marvin Vettori, and Derek Brunson throughout his UFC tenure.

Duncan, meanwhile, continues to build momentum as one of the division’s emerging contenders. Consecutive victories over Roman Dolidze, Marco Tulio, and Eryk Anders helped propel the English striker into the rankings, and a win over Cannonier would represent the biggest victory of his career to date.

Beyond the featured bouts, the card offers a blend of established veterans and rising prospects. Fan favorite Kevin Holland returns to action against undefeated welterweight prospect Jacobe Smith, while highly regarded featherweight newcomer Tommy McMillen looks to preserve his unbeaten record against Alberto Montes.

The event also features appearances from rising talents Fatima Kline, Levi Rodrigues Jr., and Alden Coria, as well as lightweight action between Chase Hooper and Mitch Ramirez.

UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs. Usman takes place Saturday, Jul. 18, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Preliminary bouts begin at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET. The entire event streams live on Paramount+.

Fight Card

Advertisement



Dricus Du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman Jared Cannonier vs. Christian Leroy Duncan Kevin Holland vs. Jacobe Smith Austin Bashi vs. Jose Delgado Tommy McMillen vs. Alberto Montes Tabatha Ricci vs. Fatima Kline Levi Rodrigues Jr. vs. Felipe Franco Alden Coria vs. Stewart Nicoll Allen Frye Jr. vs. Alvin Hines Chase Hooper vs. Mitch Ramirez Veronica Hardy vs. Dione Barbosa