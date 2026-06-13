UFC Freedom 250: Topuria vs. Gaethje Weigh-In Results and Video

On Sunday, Jun. 14, the UFC will host UFC Freedom 250, live from the White House in Washington, D.C. The event features two title fights taking place on the South Lawn of the White House.

The historic UFC Freedom 250 event airs live on Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Saturday, Jun. 13. Check below for full weigh-in results and video.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Ilia Topuria (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (155) – for the lightweight title

Alex Pereira (251) vs. Ciryl Gane (248) – for the interim heavyweight title

Sean O’Malley (135.5) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (135)

Josh Hokit (231) vs. Derrick Lewis (265)

Maurício Ruffy (155) vs. Michael Chandler (156)

Bo Nickal (186) vs. Kyle Daukaus (186)

Diego Lopes (146)* vs. Steve Garcia (146)

* – Lopes also weighed in at 154 pounds as a main event alternate