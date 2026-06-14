UFC Freedom 250 Results: Gaethje Wins Title After Topuria Can’t Continue; Gane Stops Pereira

On Sunday, Jun. 14, the UFC hosted UFC Freedom 250, live from the White House in Washington, D.C. The event featured two title fights taking place on the South Lawn of the White House.

The historic UFC Freedom 250 event aired live on Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Justin Gaethje def. Ilia Topuria by TKO (corner stoppage). Round 4, 5:00 – for the lightweight title

Ciryl Gane def. Alex Pereira by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:27 – for the interim heavyweight title

Sean O’Malley def. Aiemann Zahabi by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:02

Josh Hokit def. Derrick Lewis by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:09

Maurício Ruffy def. Michael Chandler by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 4:29

Bo Nickal def. Kyle Daukaus by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:34

Diego Lopes def. Steve Garcia by KO (punches). Round 2, 2:42