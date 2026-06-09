UFC Freedom 250: Topuria vs. Gaethje Preview and Predictions

On Jun. 14, 2026, the UFC goes to uncharted territory. For the first time in MMA history, the UFC will go where no show has gone before and put on a historic performance on the grounds of the White House in Washington, D.C. A group of 14 combatants will square up on the South Lawn of the White House to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence. While the actual event will only be open to invited guests and limited to less than 4,500 people, the UFC will also have a public viewing experience at The Ellipse that is expected to host up to 85,000 viewers.

The main event of the card had been debated and rumored months prior to its announcement. Many names had been thrown out there by the public and MMA officials 1alike and included the likes of Jon Jones, Islam Makhacev, and many more. However, in the end it will be a lightweight showdown for the UFC lightweight championship. Ilia Topuria will return to the Octagon and defend his belt against interim champion Justin Gaethje in a fight that is almost guaranteed to end in a spectacular finish. Topuria has not competed since Jun. 2025, and he will look to record the most high-profile win of his career as the world watches. On other hand, Justin Gaethje will look to silence the doubters and pull off one of the most spectacular upsets in MMA history and earn his first undisputed UFC championship.

The co-main event features a pair of much larger men looking to cement their marks as the best heavyweight in the world. Alex Pereira has taken the MMA world by storm since joining the UFC less than five years ago, and he has become a three-time champion by competing in both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. He will look to add a third weight class to his title collection when he moves up to heavyweight to take on the number-one ranked heavyweight in the world, Ciryl Gane, for the interim heavyweight belt.

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Gane last competed at UFC 321 for the undisputed heavyweight title against Tom Aspinall. After a strong start for Gane, the bout ended in a no-contest due to an eye poke that rendered Aspinall unable to continue. Gane will look to erase the past by defeating one of the most popular fighters in the UFC today and setting himself up for an eventual rematch with Aspinnal. If Pereira is successful in his move up, it will mark the first time that a UFC champion has been able to claim titles in three different weight classes.

The remainder of the card features five more fights, which includes some of the most popular fighters in the UFC today. Sean O’Malley and Aiemann Zahabi will meet in a bantamweight clash, while Josh Hokit will try to build upon his recent hype by taking on Derrick Lewis. This card has something for everybody and should deliver in more ways than one.

he historic UFC Freedom 250 event airs live on Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Mathew Petela and Andrew Sumian are here to preview the show.

The main event is a title unification bout; will Justin Gaethje become the first person to defeat Ilia Topuria in professional mixed martial arts competition?

Sumian: In theory, Justin Gaethje defeating Ilia Topuria to claim the first undisputed UFC title of his career should be one of the most incredible and unexpected upsets in MMA history. However, Topuria’s recent personal issues and lack of in-cage activity make this upset potentially more likely than it should be. Still, if the champion comes ready to play, it is hard to imagine a world where the interim champion leaves with the belt.

Less than a year ago, Topuria was the hottest thing the UFC had to offer to the fanbase. He was the first man to finish Max Holloway, and he followed that up with a spectacular knockout of Charles Oliveira to claim the vacant UFC lightweight title in Jun. 2025. Since then, his name has been in the news due to personal reasons, and the division has somewhat moved on without him by putting an interim title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett. As a result, there is always the question of what version of Topuria shows on fight night.

Fans have yet to see Topuria falter, and he has been near perfection in all of his recent performances. He has some of the most crisp and calculated boxing in MMA today. The way he puts combinations together and attacks the body is truly a spectacle, and it has resulted in some of the most violent finishes of recent memory. For Topuria, this fight is just a step toward the real goal. If he emerges victorious on Sunday night, it will set up the biggest fight in MMA today, which will involve a move up to welterweight to face Islam Makhachev. The Spaniard needs to do more to solidify himself as one of the greats, but if he continues to stay active and perform, that should not be a problem.

Justin Gaethje is going to go down as the most exciting fighter to ever grace the Octagon. I do not see a reality where anyone gets close to him. His UFC debut against Michael Johnson is still one of my favorite UFC fights of all time, and he has continued to provide these types of performance on a consistent basis. Unfortunately for Gathje, time is running out. He is now 37 years old and was brutally knocked out by Max Holloway a little over two years ago. Excitement comes at a cost, and it has certainly taken a toll on the two-time interim champion. If he can find a way to take Topuria out, he will certainly cement his legacy as both an exciting fighter and spectacular champion.

Most people are picking Topuria to walk through Gaethje and make it look easy. We already know that Gaethje can dish out some nasty punishment, but he is also more than willing to take punishment. The interim champ averages 6.48 significant strikes per minute, but he absorbs a whopping 7.05 significant strikes per minute. Despite his power and elite striking, Gaethje gets hit way too often. On the other hand, Topuria averages 4.81 significant strikes per minute and absorbs an average of 3.83 strikes per minute. I am pretty sure it’s safe to say that this fight stays on the feet, and both men are going to be focused on knocking one another out.

I really want “The Highlight” Gaethje to get his fairy tale ending and earn that undisputed belt. If it was against anyone else in the division, I would have no problem giving him a good shot at it too. However, it just will not happen against the Spaniard. These two will meet in the center of the cage as soon as the fight starts, and Gaethje will fire off right hands and land a few solid leg kicks. He may even win the first round, but it will not matter. Topuria will start to put combinations together and absolutely batter the interim champion in Round 2. Gaethje will return to the corner visibly hurt and suffer a TKO loss in Round 3. This performance will remind the world of Topuria’s skillset, and it will be fascinating to see if he can truly make a splash at welterweight.

Petela: On paper, Ilia Topuria should win this fight without any trouble. He is the technically cleaner striker and also the bigger offensive threat on the canvas. However, there is no fight that Justin Gaethje can’t win. He has one shot knockout power and still has a solid chin despite years of taking thunderous blows. Gaethje also has incredible takedown defense and the weirdest ability to throw leg kicks from a very close range. Seriously, I can’t count how many times I have tried to replicate that leg dexterity on the bag and haven’t come close to even making a similar motion with my legs. He can’t stand and exchange in a technical kickboxing match with Topuria – that’s a recipe for disaster. However, if he can make it ugly and get all the way into the clinch and then back out to an in-between boxing and kickboxing range he could make this one interesting.

The big stage will only buoy Gaethje in this fight. As a proud American, he will feel the added pressure of fighting in the main event on such a monumental fight card, and he will thrive under those circumstances. He will have a measured approach to this fight, understanding the danger standing across from him. Under the tutelage of Trevor Wittman, Gaethje will be as prepared as possible for the uniquely talented opponent. Something tells me we see a major upset. I don’t think it comes in the first round, but I think Gaethje sets the table for the knockout win by landing something heavy in the opening frame.

After getting hit with a looping right hand and a couple chopping leg kicks early, Topuria’s movement won’t be the same heading into Round 2. Once he is compromised, the champion won’t be able to avoid the heavy punches coming at him from the interim champion, and this one ends in the second round with Gaethje getting a TKO win and claiming the undisputed lightweight championship.

Normally, heavyweight title fights are in the headlining position; will Alex Pereira claim triple champion status and topple Ciryl Gane?

Petela: It would be really cool to see Alex Pereira do something unprecedented and win a belt in a third division. He looks like a real heavyweight heading into this fight, but I don’t think that will be to his advantage. He won’t move as well as he did at light heavyweight, as the muscle and bulk will make him just a bit stiffer than we are used to seeing from the Brazilian. Against a flowing striker like Gane, that will be disastrous. Gane moves like a lightweight, despite being 250 pounds. He closes distance well and stays out of danger unlike anyone else in the division. This one probably goes the distance, and I think that Gane wins a wide decision. He won’t be able to land anything too powerful, but he will be able to avoid the thunderous power coming back at him from the more powerful Pereira. It’ll come down to the slight stiffness of Pereira at heavyweight that allows Gane to get out of the way of those devastating left hooks and straight right hands.

Sumian: I am going to be the first to admit that I have never thought of Ciryl Gane as an elite heavyweight. He joined the UFC at a time where the division was on a fast decline, and he most certainly did not defeat Alexander Volkov back in Dec. 2024. In fact, it is Volkov who should be facing Alex Pereira for the interim belt. All that being said, Gane looked damn good against Aspinall in their title fight in Oct. 2025. He was light on his feet and was certainly on his way to winning the first round in convincing fashion. It is a shame that the fight ended in the manner that it did, but there are some things you simply cannot control. Gane is a great striker, and that has never been something up for debate. He can move extremely well and put together awkward combinations that his opponents do not expect. He is capable of attacking his opponents in a variety of ways on the feet and utilizes knees and elbows extremely well. If he is able to take out Pereira, and do so in an exciting fashion, he will undoubtedly take his stock to another level.

Pereira was a huge middleweight. He was also a pretty big light heavyweight. However, heavyweight is a whole new level of big, and he will have to bring his absolute A-game to defeat Gane. The Brazilian is easily the most successful signing the UFC has made in the last five years and continues to deliver some of the best incredible in cage moments in MMA history. Now, he will set his sights on making history by claiming three belts in three different weight classes. I believe he can do it, but it will not be easy.

I really hate to make this pick, it actually pains me. Gane is going to get the victory here, and I think it might be more one-sided than people think. He is going to be much bigger and will have a speed advantage as well. He is not going to stand in front of Pereira and wait to get hit like many of his opponents have done in the past. It will be competitive, and both men will land some nice shots, but Gane will frustrate the Brazilian with his movement and speed to score a 48-47 unanimous decision.

Who’s the biggest winner at UFC Freedom 250?

Sumian: Sean O’Malley. He is going to decimate Zahabi from the start of this fight and finish him within two rounds. Yes, this is a showcase fight for “Suga” but he will deliver and deliver big. Zahabi will show is his toughness for the entirety of the fight, but it will not be enough to last three full rounds.

Petela: Josh Hokit. I mean, his fight with Derrick Lewis came together in part because of President Trump, and the brash American will shine on the White House lawn. Lewis isn’t the same fighter he once was and will crumble under the relentless pressure of Hokit.

Who’s the biggest loser at UFC Freedom 250?

Petela: Bo Nickal. He rebounded nicely from his first career loss in his last fight by knocking out Rodolfo Vieira with a head kick, but he will struggle against Kyle Daukaus. Daukaus won’t be nearly as easy to hit as Vieira, and he is a formidable opponent on the ground. A second loss will all but halt the hype train of Nickal, a UFC darling.

Sumian: Again, another one that pains me to say, but Michael Chandler. This guy went from securing one of the biggest bags of his career to fighting an absolute shark in Mauricio Ruffy. Ruffy is going to put work on Chandler and probably finish him at some point in the second round, after the latter takes a beating. Props to Chandler for sticking with the McGregor saga for as long as he did, but it truly stinks that we lost two years of Chandler for a fight that never happened.

What one fighter’s UFC career is on the ropes at this event?

Sumian: Bo Nickal, and there is truly no other answer. If he loses to Kyle Daukaus, he is going to get the “fraud-checked” treatment harder than anyone has before. He desperately needs to deliver a top-tier performance given the exposure of this card.

Petela: Michael Chandler. If he loses this fight, which is likely, what would be next for the former Bellator champion? He hasn’t won a fight since 2022 over a shop-worn Tony Ferguson. Unless they do an old-guy rematch with Chandler and Patricio Pitbull, this is probably the end of the road for the man who waited too long to try and fight Conor McGregor.

Which fight is the sleeper match-up on this card?

Petela: That’s tough with only seven fights on the card, but I’ll say that the bantamweight clash between former champion Sean O’Malley and Aiemann Zahabi isn’t getting enough attention. O’Malley still has title aspirations and has an outside chance now that Merab Dvalishvili is no longer champion, and Zahabi is on a heck of a hot streak. Seven consecutive wins that include the two best wins of his career over former featherweight champion Jose Aldo and former bantamweight title challenger Marlon Vera in his two most recent contests. This one should be fun.

Sumian: For me, it is Diego Lopes and Steve Garcia. I actually think this is going to be the best fight of the card, and we are opening with it. Lopes and Garcia combine for 26 knockouts, and are two of the most exciting knockout artists in the featherweight division. This is the type of fight that sets the tone for the card and it will do just that.

Who takes home the “Performance of the Night” honors?

Sumian: Josh Hokit. I am trying to find a way to give Derrick Lewis a chance, and I truly cannot see it. Hokit is going to finish him in the first round, and the psycho train will continue to climb.

Petela: Justin Gaethje. Not only will he shock the world in the highest profile setting imaginable, he will notch another knockout, and that is definitely worthy of some extra cash in his pocket. While maybe not exactly the same thing, he will have his 1980 USA Hockey moment. Maybe we can call it the “Improbability in the District” instead of the “Miracle on Ice”. That’s a working title, and I’m open to suggestions.

Pair this card with…

Petela: Hot dogs, hamburgers, and apple pie. This is a celebration of America, so there is no better pairing than some old-school American classics. Make a full day out of it and exercise your second amendment rights earlier in the day, and maybe even say something offensive either in-person or online to someone you don’t like and enjoy your first amendment rights as well. God Bless America.

Sumian: My colleague took the answers right out of my mouth. I will add pizza, cornbread, french fries and chicken tenders. Combine these with what Matt mentioned above, and you have a true American feast to combine with a fantastic night of fights. This card perhaps did not turn out as people had previously hoped, but it is still one of the best cards on paper and it will deliver.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Sumian’s Pick Petela’s Pick Full Card (Paramount+, 8 p.m. ET) LW Championship: Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje Topuria Gaethje Interim HW Championship: Alex Pereira vs. Cyril Gane Gane Gane BW: Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi O’Malley Zahabi HW: Derrick Lewis vs. Josh Hokit Hokit Hokit LW: Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler Ruffy Ruffy MW: Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus Nickal Daukaus FW: Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia Garcia Lopes