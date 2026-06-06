UFC Vegas 118 Results: Bonfim Dominates Muhammad For Five Rounds

On Saturday, Jun. 6, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs. Bonfim, live from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured a battle of top welterweights.

The event aired live on Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Gabriel Bonfim def. Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision (50-45 x 3)

Brendan Allen def. Edmen Shahbazyan by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Tom Nolan def. Farès Ziam by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Bryce Mitchell def. Santiago Luna by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 3, 4:52

Iwo Baraniewski def. Junior Tafa by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:25

Allesandro Costa def. Matt Schnell by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:32

Marcus McGhee def. John Yannis by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Édgar Cháirez def. Bruno Silva by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:13

Chelsea Chandler def. Priscila Cachoeira by submission (armbar). Round 1, 3:42

Joanderson Brito def. Jordan Leavitt by submission (front choke). Round 1, 4:19

Jeisla Chaves def. Yuneisy Duben by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Ketlen Souza def. Ariane Carnelossi by KO (punches and head kick). Round 1, 1:34