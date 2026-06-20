UFC Vegas 119 Results: Kape Finishes Horiguchi in Round 3

On Saturday, Jun. 20, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Horiguchi 2, live from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured a rematch between top flyweights.

The event aired live on Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Manel Kape def. Kyoji Horiguchi by TKO (punches). Round 3, 2:42

Navajo Stirling def. Ion Cuțelaba by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:23

Christian Rodriguez def. Hyder Amil by technical submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 3:43

Murtazali Magomedov def. Melsik Baghdasaryan by submission (twister). Round 1, 1:17

Vinicius Oliveira def. Andre Fili by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 4:56

Kevin Borjas def. André Lima by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Bia Mesquita def. Melissa Mullins by submission (armbar). Round 1, 3:16

Mitch Raposo def. Allan Nascimento by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Gaston Bolanos def. Michael Aswell, Jr. by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Levan Chokheli def. Leon Shahbazyan by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 0:23

Luana Santos def. Karol Rosa by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Shane Collins def. Otari Tanzilovi by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

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