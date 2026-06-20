UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Horiguchi 2 Preview and Predictions

On the heels of an exciting event in Washington, D.C., the UFC returns to the UFC Apex with a fight card headlined by a rematch between two ranked flyweight contenders. Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi both remain in the title picture, and a victory could place either man in line for a championship opportunity against current flyweight champion Joshua Van.

Kape has lost just once in his last eight fights, suffering a unanimous decision defeat to Muhammad Mokaev. He currently sits at No. 2 in the flyweight rankings and enters the bout riding a three-fight winning streak. Horiguchi, ranked No. 5, has been equally impressive, winning five consecutive bouts, including both of his fights since returning to the UFC.

In the co-main event, undefeated light heavyweight prospect Navajo Stirling looks to improve to 10-0 while earning the biggest victory of his career. Stirling has appeared nearly untouchable through four UFC appearances, a Dana White’s Contender Series victory, and a successful run on the regional circuit in New Zealand. The City Kickboxing product faces Ion Cutelaba in the penultimate bout of the evening. Cutelaba has enjoyed a resurgence of late, winning three of his last four contests, including two by submission. He will look to play spoiler and hand Stirling the first loss of his professional career.

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The event airs live on Paramount+ beginning at 5 p.m. ET. Combat Press writer Matt Petela previews the action.

The main event is a rematch nearly a decade in the making. Can anything be taken from the previous bout between Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi?

Petela: The first fight took place far too long ago to draw any meaningful conclusions heading into this rematch. Both fighters have evolved considerably since that initial meeting, and with a potential title shot at stake, each man will be entering this contest at his absolute best.

As for how the fight unfolds, I have said it before and will probably say it several more times: I do not believe Manel Kape is anything more than a very good fighter. His résumé may suggest otherwise, but based on what I have seen, I do not think he matches up well against the elite of the division. At this stage of his career, Kyoji Horiguchi remains one of the best flyweights in the world. He is exceptionally well-rounded and capable in every phase of the game. Over 25 minutes, I believe he will prove to be the superior striker and grappler. Eventually, Horiguchi will wear Kape down, targeting the body and breaking him down late in the championship rounds before securing a fifth-round TKO victory.

Navajo Stirling is undefeated. Can he remain perfect against a dangerous opponent like Ion Cutelaba?

Petela: No. I believe Ion Cutelaba will derail the hype train and hand Navajo Stirling his first professional defeat.

Watching Stirling’s previous fights, it is apparent that he prefers to avoid prolonged grappling exchanges. Against a fighter like Cutelaba, that could prove problematic. Cutelaba is relentless, often fighting with reckless aggression and showing little concern for absorbing damage in order to close the distance. He will pressure Stirling from the opening bell, forcing him onto the back foot and creating opportunities for takedowns.

Once the fight hits the mat, I expect it to become one-sided. Stirling may struggle to navigate Cutelaba’s top control, allowing the veteran to advance position, secure mount, and soften him up with strikes before eventually locking in an arm-triangle choke.

Which fighter’s UFC career is on the ropes entering this event?

Petela: Hyder Amil.

Amil has lost his last two fights and was knocked out in less than 30 seconds by Jose Miguel Delgado in the first of those defeats. A third consecutive loss would drop his UFC record to 3-3. At 36 years old and competing in the featherweight division, he could find himself on the short list of fighters at risk of being released should he come up short again this weekend.

Which fight is the sleeper matchup on this card?

Petela: Leon Shahbazyan vs. Levan Chokheli.

This is a modern interpretation of the classic striker-versus-grappler matchup. Shahbazyan has earned 11 of his 12 victories by submission and has never gone to a decision. Chokheli, meanwhile, owns 11 knockout victories in 14 professional wins and brings valuable experience from his time competing under the Bellator banner.

This fight is unlikely to reach the scorecards. If the bout remains standing, Chokheli should have the advantage. However, if Shahbazyan can get the fight to the ground, he has a strong chance of securing the finish.

Who earns “Performance of the Night” honors?

Petela: Andre Fili.

The longtime Team Alpha Male veteran may have one more memorable performance left in him. At 35 years old, Fili has accumulated significant mileage throughout his career, but he remains a dangerous striker with an underrated grappling game.

This weekend marks his 40th professional bout as he takes on Vinicius Oliveira. Fili enters as a sizable underdog, but I have a feeling he will use his length and experience to frustrate Oliveira early before finding an opening and putting together a fight-ending combination later in the contest.

Pair this card with…

Petela: A laptop.

This card is loaded with lesser-known names, making it the perfect opportunity to keep a laptop nearby and research the fighters as the event unfolds. A little background information can go a long way toward understanding what each competitor brings to the cage.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Petela’s Pick Main Card (Paramount+, 8 p.m. ET) FlyW: Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi Horiguchi LHW: Ion Cutelaba vs. Navajo Stirling Cutelaba FW: Christian Rodriguez vs. Hyder Amil Rodriguez FlyW: Andre Lima vs. Kevin Borjas Lima FW: Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Murtazali Magomedov Magomeodv FW: Vinicius Oliveira vs. Andre Fili Fili Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5 p.m. ET) Women’s BW: Bia Mesquita vs. Melissa Mullins Mesquita FlyW: Mitch Raposo vs. Allan Nascimento Nascimento FW: Michael Aswell Jr. vs. Gaston Bolanos Bolanos Women’s BW: Karol Rosa vs. Luana Santos Rosa WW: Leon Shahbazyan vs. Levan Chokheli Chokheli FW: Shane Collins vs. Otari Tanzilovi Collins