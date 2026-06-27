UFC Fight Night Results: Fiziev Closes Show With Wheel Kick

On Saturday, Jun. 27, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres, live from the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan. The event features a battle between lightweights Rafael Fiziev and Manuel Torres.

The event airs live on Paramount+ starting at 9 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Rafael Fiziev def. Manuel Torres by KO (wheel kick and punches). Round 2, 0:15

Shara Magomedov def. Michel Pereira by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Matheus Camilo def. Nazim Sadykhov by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:31

Asu Almabayev def. Charles Johnson by submission (Suloev Stretch). Round 3, 3:33

Ikram Aliskerov def. Brunno Ferreira by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Abus Magomedov def. Michał Oleksiejczuk by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 3:25

Farman Hasanov def. Eric Nolan by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev def. Julius Walker by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 0:08

Nursulton Ruziboev def. Andrey Pulyaev by technical submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:15

Kaan Ofli def. Javier Reyes by submission (arm triangle choke). Round 1, 4:16

Daniil Donchenko def. Theodor Berggren by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 1:35

Jean Matsumoto def. Bekzat Almakhan by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Tahir Abdullayev def. Jefferson Nascimento by TKO (punches). Round 3, 4:28