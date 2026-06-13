UFC Announces World Liberty Financial as Official Partner of UFC Freedom 250

World Liberty Financial Adds $250,000 Bonus Pool to UFC Freedom 250

As UFC prepares for one of the most ambitious events in its history, another major financial incentive has been added to the festivities.

The promotion announced that World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has signed on as an official partner of UFC Freedom 250, which takes place Sunday on the grounds of the White House in Washington, D.C. As part of the agreement, WLFI will serve as the presenting partner of a new $250,000 Performance of the Night bonus pool that will reward athletes for standout performances during the event.

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Unlike traditional UFC bonuses, the new awards will be distributed in USD1, World Liberty Financial’s U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin. The bonuses will be paid in addition to the customary Performance of the Night awards handed out by UFC President and CEO Dana White following the event.

The newly announced incentive also stands separate from the previously revealed Crypto.com Fight of the Night program, which features a $1 million bonus pool awarded to the two athletes involved in the night’s best fight.

“We’re proud to celebrate a historic night for UFC and the United States,” said Zach Witkoff, co-founder and CEO of World Liberty Financial. “A victory in Washington should mean money in your pocket immediately, not when the bank opens. USD1 makes U.S. dollars more accessible and faster than ever before. We believe this is the future of finance, and we’re excited to partner with UFC, which has done more than any organization to modernize the business of sports.”

The partnership marks another step in UFC’s continued embrace of cryptocurrency and financial technology companies. WLFI branding will be prominently displayed inside the Octagon and throughout the event broadcast, giving the company exposure during a card expected to draw a massive international audience.

UFC Freedom 250 has been positioned as a celebration of the United States’ 250th birthday and is set to be one of the most unique events in combat sports history. Staging a UFC event on the White House grounds represents an unprecedented undertaking for the promotion and serves as a centerpiece of the organization’s efforts to commemorate the milestone anniversary.

The card itself is expected to feature several of the sport’s biggest stars. In the main event, lightweight champion Ilia Topuria will defend his title against interim champion Justin Gaethje in a highly anticipated championship unification bout. The co-main event will see former middleweight and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira attempt to make history by capturing a UFC title in a third weight class when he faces former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

With multiple bonus programs in play and millions of dollars available in performance incentives, UFC Freedom 250 is shaping up to offer fighters some of the richest opportunities ever attached to a single UFC event. Between championship stakes, historic surroundings, and unprecedented financial rewards, Sunday’s card continues to distinguish itself as one of the most significant events on the UFC calendar.