Sean Climaco to Face Black Panther at ONE Fight Night 45 on July 17

A flyweight Muay Thai clash featuring one of the fastest-rising American strikers in ONE Championship is headed for ONE Fight Night 45. According to sources inside the promotion, Sean Climaco is expected to face Black Panther at ONE Fight Night 45 on July 17.

For Climaco, the fight represents another opportunity to establish himself among the elite names in ONE’s talent-rich flyweight Muay Thai division. The California-based striker earned his contract through the Road to ONE tournament and quickly built a reputation for his aggressive style and finishing ability after arriving on the global stage. He scored a spectacular first-round knockout of Josue Cruz in his promotional debut before adding a hard-fought decision victory over Diego Paez.

Although recent setbacks against Johan Estupinan and Akif Guluzada slowed his momentum, Climaco remains one of the division’s most entertaining action fighters and a consistent threat to earn performance bonuses whenever he competes.

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Standing across from him would be Black Panther, a dangerous Thai striker who has steadily climbed the ranks through impressive performances under the ONE banner. Known for his sharp timing, powerful kicks and technical approach, Black Panther presents a difficult stylistic challenge for Climaco’s forward-pressure attack.

The matchup promises plenty of action. Climaco rarely takes a backward step and has repeatedly shown a willingness to engage in high-paced exchanges, while Black Panther has built his reputation on punishing opponents who leave openings during aggressive attacks.

The bout adds another compelling flyweight Muay Thai contest to a division that continues to produce some of ONE Championship’s most exciting fights. With both men looking to move closer to title contention, the stakes could be significant when they step into the ring on Jul. 17.