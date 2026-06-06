RISE World Series 2026 Tokyo, GLORY 108 Results: Haraguchi Edges Petch, Wins Tournament

On Saturday, Jun. 6, RISE and GLORY Kickboxing hosted RISE World Series 2026 Tokyo and GLORY 108, live from the Ota City General Gymnasium in Ota, Tokyo, Japan. The event featured the final two rounds of the GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight Standing tournament.

The event aired live on ABEMA starting at 12 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kento Haraguchi def. Petpanomrung Kiatmoo9 by ext. round unanimous decision (10-9 x 3) – for the Last Featherweight Standing final

Kazuki Osaki def. Ryujin Nasukawa by ext. round unanimous decision (10-9 x 3)

Chadd Collins def. Kimluay WanKongOhm by majority decision (30-29, 29-28, 29-29)

Meison Hide Usami def. Peemai Por.Kobkua by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:43

Yutaro Asahi def. Changsuek Petchyindee by majority decision (29-29, 30-29, 30-29)

Haruto Yasumoto def. Ze Waliuo by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Petpanomrung Kiatmoo9 def. Miguel Trindade by majority decision (29-29, 30-28, 30-27) – for the Last Featherweight Standing semifinal

Kento Haraguchi def. YURA by unanimous decision (30-28 x 3) – for the Last Featherweight Standing semifinal

Masashi Kumura def. Joemar Gallaza by TKO (three knockdowns). Round 1, 1:23

Kiyoto Takahashi def. Achi by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 3, 2:23

Kakushi Takagi def. Shoma by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 3, 0:54

Ruka def. Aito by majority decision (30-28, 29-29, 30-28)

Fuki Nakazawa vs. Kyohei Nishijima ends in a split draw (29-29, 28-29, 30-29)

Yumeto Mizuno def. Toranosuke Matsuda by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:42

Mitsuki Gorichu Kanazawa def. Yuga Asano by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 2, 2:24

Kodai Ono def. Etsushi Kinoshita by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-27, 30-27)