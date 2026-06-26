PURE DOMINION Results: Adam Stroppa Stops Dennis Haddad in Milan

Pure Fighting returned to action on Jun. 21, with Pure Dominion at Centro Pavesi in Milan, Italy. The card served as the semifinal stage of the Pure Challenge, the promotion’s original tournament format spanning five divisions across kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Stroppa Finishes Haddad in the Main Event

Adam Stroppa closed the show with a second-round TKO victory over Dennis “Lucky Luke” Haddad in their 62-kilogram kickboxing superfight, ending the contest at 1:55 of Round 2. The result further solidified Stroppa’s reputation as one of the most reliable finishers on the Italian kickboxing circuit.

Pure Challenge Semifinals: Who Punched Their Ticket to the Finals

In the featherweight kickboxing bracket at 57 kilograms, Cameroonian standout Gabin Kamdoum earned a unanimous decision victory over Rusu Mihai following three competitive rounds. Kamdoum advances to face Milan-based kickboxer Luca Cecchetti, the tournament’s top seed.

Advertisement



The women’s bantamweight kickboxing semifinal at 56 kilograms saw Alessandra Manenti edge Irena Smolikova by split decision. Manenti will now meet European ISKA champion Luciana Germano in the final.

At super welterweight kickboxing (70 kilograms), Davide Lombardi secured a unanimous decision win over Luigi Saraco. He advances to face Glory veteran Guerric Billet in the championship bout.

The Muay Thai side of the bracket produced equally decisive results. Yassin El Khoulati claimed the featherweight Muay Thai final berth at 57 kilograms with a unanimous decision victory over Sergiu Stoica, earning a showdown with ISKA Intercontinental champion Tenuun Gantushig of Mongolia.

Luca Carlini secured the super lightweight Muay Thai final spot at 63.5 kilograms with a unanimous decision victory over Muzzi Hamdaoui. He will meet Oscar Cambiaghi, a highly regarded Italian Muay Thai prospect, in the championship bout.

Luca Franzosi recorded the card’s other stoppage victory, stopping Alessio Legnani by TKO at 2:52 of Round 2 in their 70-kilogram Muay Thai prestige fight.

Pure Ascension Set for September 19

With all five Pure Challenge finals now established, the promotion has announced Pure Ascension for Sep. 19. All five divisional titles will be contested on the same card, bringing the promotion’s 2026 season to a close.

Full Results — Pure Dominion

June 21, 2026 — Centro Pavesi — Milan, Italy

Adam Stroppa def. Dennis “Lucky Luke” Haddad by TKO. Round 2, 1:55 (kickboxing superfight, 62 kg)

Pure Challenge Semifinals

Alessandra Manenti def. Irena Smolikova by split decision (bantamweight kickboxing, 56 kg)

Gabin Kamdoum def. Rusu Mihai by unanimous decision (featherweight kickboxing, 57 kg)

Davide Lombardi def. Luigi Saraco by unanimous decision (super welterweight kickboxing, 70 kg)

Yassin El Khoulati def. Sergiu Stoica by unanimous decision (featherweight Muay Thai, 57 kg)

Luca Carlini def. Muzzi Hamdaoui by unanimous decision (super lightweight Muay Thai, 63.5 kg)

Luca Franzosi def. Alessio Legnani by TKO. Round 2, 2:52 (prestige fight – Muay Thai, 70 kg)