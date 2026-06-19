Pure Dominion Preview: Stroppa Faces Haddad as Pure Challenge Semifinals Unfold in Milan

On Sunday, June 21, Centro Pavesi will host Pure Dominion, the second event of PURE’s 2026 season, and one that could significantly shape the promotion’s competitive landscape.

The card is headlined by a 62-kilogram kickboxing superfight between Italian champion Adam Stroppa and German veteran Dennis “Lucky Luke” Haddad, a seven-time world champion. In addition, the Pure Challenge tournament advances to its semifinal stage across five weight classes in both Muay Thai and kickboxing. Victorious athletes will earn a place at Pure Ascension on Sept. 19, where tournament champions will be crowned.

For those unfamiliar with the promotion, PURE launched its inaugural event on Apr. 18 at the same venue in Milan. Founded by manager and former fighter Edoardo Bogino, the organization is dedicated exclusively to Muay Thai and kickboxing. Its competitive structure centers on the Pure Challenge, a merit-based tournament system spanning five weight categories—two in Muay Thai and three in kickboxing. Top-seeded athletes receive direct entry into the finals, while challengers must advance through quarterfinal and semifinal rounds to earn their opportunity.

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The Main Event: Stroppa vs. Haddad

On paper, this matchup appears heavily weighted in favor of the visiting veteran. In reality, it may represent the defining opportunity of Stroppa’s career.

At 26 years old, Stroppa enters the bout with an 11-4 professional record, including seven knockout victories. Training out of Fight House Pesaro, he captured the Italian championship in November 2025 and has established himself as one of the country’s rising talents. Technical proficiency, finishing ability, and hometown support all work in his favor.

Across the ring stands Haddad, whose credentials place him among the most accomplished competitors currently active on the European circuit. The 32-year-old German brings a professional record of 58-19, with 19 victories by knockout. His championship résumé includes WKU world titles in 2023 and 2025, WFMC world championships in 2019 and 2025, the AFSO world title in 2020, the ISKA European title in 2014, and the WFMC German championship in 2014. Haddad represents Black Scorpions Mannheim and enters the contest with 77 professional bouts of experience.

The statistical contrast is striking. Haddad has competed professionally for longer than many fighters remain active and has amassed more bouts than Stroppa has years of age. Experience clearly favors the German veteran. However, Stroppa possesses power, momentum, and the advantage of competing before a home audience. For the Italian champion, the bout presents a chance to elevate his profile. For Haddad, it is an opportunity to reinforce an already established reputation.

An additional storyline surrounds Stroppa’s corner team. Head coach Jordan Valdinocci will not be physically present in Milan and instead will monitor the fight remotely from the United States, where he is conducting seminars. Just one week earlier, Valdinocci was in Washington, D.C., working the corner of Kyle Daukaus at UFC Freedom 250. His remote involvement highlights the increasingly international connections developing within the Italian combat sports community.

The Pure Challenge Semifinals

Pure Dominion also serves as the semifinal round of the 2026 Pure Challenge tournament. Winners will advance to Pure Ascension on Sept. 19, where top-seeded finalists already await.

In kickboxing, the women’s bantamweight (56 kg) semifinal matches Czech competitor Irena Smolikova against Italy’s Alessandra Manenti. The winner will advance to face top seed Luciana Germano.

The featherweight (57 kg) semifinal features Romania’s Rusu Mihai against Cameroon’s Kamdoum Gabin in a bout with international implications. At super welterweight (70 kg), Italian rivals Davide Lombardi and Luigi Saraco will compete for the opportunity to challenge French standout Guerric Billet, a champion on the GLORY circuit, in the tournament final.

The Muay Thai featherweight (57 kg) semifinal pairs Germany’s Sergiu Stoica against Spain’s Yassin El Khoulati. Stoica advanced after scoring a first-round knockout in his quarterfinal bout, while Mongolian standout Tenuun Gantushig awaits the winner in the championship round.

At super lightweight (63.5 kg), Morocco’s Muzzi Hamdaoui meets Italy’s Luca Carlini, with top seed Oscar Cambiaghi already positioned in the final.

On the Microphone

Providing live commentary once again will be Martine Michieletto, the promotion’s official host. The eight-time Muay Thai world champion from Italy’s Aosta Valley brings more than 50 professional victories and extensive technical expertise to the broadcast, offering viewers the perspective of one of the sport’s most accomplished athletes.

What’s Next

The athletes who emerge victorious at Pure Dominion will move one step closer to tournament glory at Pure Ascension on Sept. 19 in Milan. Through a combination of consistent event scheduling, international matchmaking, and a structured developmental pathway, PURE continues to establish a distinctive identity within the European combat sports landscape.

Sunday’s event at Centro Pavesi will provide the clearest indication yet of which fighters are prepared to lead the promotion into the next phase of its 2026 season.

For additional information, visit www.makeit-pure.com.