PFL San Diego Results: McKee Outworks Isbulaev Through 3 Rounds

On Saturday, Jun. 27, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL San Diego: McKee vs. Isbulaev, live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif. The event featured a featherweight battle between A.J. McKee and Salamat Isbulaev.

The prelims aired live on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on ESPN2 at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS A.J. McKee def. Salamat Isbulaev by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Liz Carmouche def. Viviane Araujo by submission (guillotine choke). Round 2, 2:07

Alexander Shabliy def. Alfie Davis by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Rob Wilkinson def. Abraham Bably by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:23

Khasan Magomedshairpov def. Josh Weems by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 1, 2:10

Jena Bishop def. Ariane Lipski da Silva by submission (armbar). Round 1, 4:08

Sarvarjon Khamidov def. Justin Wetzell by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 4:11

Shannon Clark def. Ilara Joanne by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 1:43

Cobey Fehr def. Daniel Bzdigian by submission (anaconda choke). Round 1, 2:00