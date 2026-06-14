PFL Nigeria Results: Campos Chokes Out Adeshina in Round 1

On Saturday, Jun. 14, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL Africa: Nigeria – First Round, live from the Eko Convention Center in Lagos, Nigeria. The event featured the first round of the lightweight and bantamweight tournaments, as well as a featherweight main event.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Ignacio Nacho Campos def. Wasi Adeshina by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 1:45

Patrick Ocheme def. Octave Ayinda by knockout (flying knee). Round 1, 3:17 – lightweight tournament first round

Karim Henniene def. Thimna Mhlauli by submission (anaconda choke). Round 1, 2:23 – bantamweight tournament first round

Cornel Thompson def. Aureo Cruz by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3) – lightweight tournament first round

Jordan Fongno def. Yahaya Yahuza by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:39

Raphael Uchegbu def. Edson Machavane by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3) – bantamweight tournament first round

Elisandra Ferreira def. Juliet Ukah by submission (armbar). Round 2, 1:39

Hussain Al Kurdi def. Abderrahman Errachidy by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 1:23 – lightweight tournament first round

Dwight Joseph def. Alain Majorique by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28) – bantamweight tournament first round

Demba Seck def. Jean Do Santos by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3) – lightweight tournament first round

Boule Godogo def. Dauda Rajabu by TKO (ground and pound). Round 3, 2:42 – bantamweight tournament first round

Styve Ngono def. Richard Muzaan by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Shelda Chipito def. Haidy Ahmed by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 4:49