PFL Africa officially touched down in Nigeria on Friday, as all fighters successfully made weight ahead of Saturday’s PFL Africa: Nigeria – First Round event at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos.

The promotion’s historic debut in Nigeria will be headlined by a featherweight showcase bout between hometown favorite Wasi Adeshina and Spain’s Ignacio Campos. Both fighters cleared the scale without issue, with Adeshina weighing 144.8 pounds and Campos coming in at 145.8 pounds.

The co-main event is also set after lightweight tournament contenders Patrick Ocheme and Octave Ayinda successfully hit their marks. Ocheme, one of Nigeria’s top hopes in the inaugural PFL Africa tournament, weighed 153.6 pounds, while Cameroon’s Ayinda registered 156 pounds.

Advertisement



All tournament competitors and showcase fighters made weight, leaving the full card intact for Saturday’s event. The card features opening-round matchups in both the lightweight and bantamweight tournaments, alongside several showcase contests featuring athletes from across Africa and beyond.

With no weigh-in issues reported, PFL Africa’s first event on Nigerian soil is officially ready to go.

PFL Africa: Nigeria Weigh-In Results

Saturday, June 13 – Eko Convention Center – Lagos, Nigeria

Wasi Adeshina (144.8) vs. Ignacio Campos (145.8)

Patrick Ocheme (153.6) vs. Octave Ayinda (156) – lightweight tournament first round

Karim Henniene (135.8) vs. Thimna Mhlauli (134.6) – bantamweight tournament first round

Cornel Thompson (154.4) vs. Aureo Cruz (154.4) – lightweight tournament first round

Yahaya Yahuza (184.2) vs. Jordan Fongno (185.4)

Raphael Uchegbu (135.6) vs. Edson Machavane (134.6) – bantamweight tournament first round

Juliet Ukah (115.6) vs. Elisandra Ferreira (115.8)

Abderrahman Errachidy (155.2) vs. Hussain Al Kurdi (155.4) – lightweight tournament first round

Alain Majorique (136) vs. Dwight Joseph (135) – bantamweight tournament first round

Jean Do Santos (155) vs. Demba Seck (154.6) – lightweight tournament first round

Boule Godogo (133.6) vs. Dauda Rajabu (133) – bantamweight tournament first round

Styve Ngono (204.4) vs. Richard Muzaan (205.4)

Shelda Chipito (116) vs. Haidy Ahmed (116)

Asiashu Tshitamba (135.4) – bantamnweight tournament alternate