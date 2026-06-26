ONE Fight Night 44 Weigh-In Results: Four Athletes Miss Weight; Card Moves Forward

ONE Championship held the official weigh-ins and hydration testing for ONE Fight Night 44 on Thursday, Jun. 26, with four athletes missing weight, but all bouts remaining intact after agreements were reached between the competitors.

In the night’s main event, George Jarvis came in at 171.2 pounds, 1.2 pounds over the lightweight Muay Thai limit. Jarvis will forfeit 20 percent of his purse to Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong, and the contest will proceed at a 171.2-pound catchweight.

Three other athletes also missed weight. Johan Estupinan weighed 139.2 pounds for his flyweight kickboxing bout with Akif Guluzada and will surrender 30 percent of his purse. Charlie Guest came in at 160.2 pounds for his featherweight Muay Thai clash with Sam Fitzgerald and will forfeit 25 percent of his purse. Owen Jones tipped the scales at 158.6 pounds for his featherweight submission grappling match against Fabricio Andrey and will give up 30 percent of his purse.

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All four contests will move forward at agreed-upon catchweights.

Every athlete passed ONE Championship’s hydration test, which requires a reading of 1.0250 or lower. All remaining competitors also made their contracted weight and will compete as originally scheduled.

Weigh-In Results

Muay Thai bout: George Jarvis (171.2, 1.0244)* vs. Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong (168.2, 1.0099)

MMA bout: Ok Rae Yoon (169.4, 1.0248) vs. Lucas Gabriel (168, 1.0195)

Kickboxing bout: Akif Guluzada (134.6, 1.0027) vs. Johan Estupinan (139.2, 1.0248)**

Muay Thai bout: Sam Fitzgerald (153.2, 1.0107) vs. Charlie Guest (160.2, 1.0120)***

Muay Thai bout: Nakrob Fairtex (137.6, 1.0116) vs. Jacob Smith (137.6, 1.0087)

Grappling bout: Fabricio Andrey (153, 1.0103) vs. Owen Jones (158.6, 1.0164)****

MMA bout: Karen Ghazaryan (121.8, 1.0078) vs. Hisashi Ezaki (124.2, 1.0244)

Muay Thai bout: Ferrari Fairtex (144.4, 1.0168) vs. Shinji Suzuki (144.4, 1.0207)

MMA bout: Paul Elliott (237.6, 1.0099) vs. Regan Upshaw (241.4, 1.0207)

*Fighter missed weight and will forfeit 20% of purse; bout proceeds at catchweight.

**Fighter missed weight and will forfeit 30% of purse; bout proceeds at catchweight.

***Fighter missed weight and will forfeit 25% of purse; bout proceeds at catchweight.

****Fighter missed weight and will forfeit 30% of purse; bout proceeds at catchweight.