OKTAGON 90: Fluery vs. Aras Results and Video

On Saturday, Jun. 20, OKTAGON hosted OKTAGON 90, live from Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. The event saw one of their biggest stars continue to prove he’s a bona fide heavyweight attraction.

In the main event Will Fluery retained his OKTAGON heavyweight title for the second time of asking. This time around he defended against journeyman Kasim Aras. He finished the big Turkish fighter with a left hook in the second round. The Irishman is now 17-3 and undefeated in OKTAGON.

Fluery’s first title defence was at OKTAGON 81 in December, when he TKO’d recent UFC fighter Martin Buday.

Advertisement



There was a title fight in the co-main of this event, too. That’s where Mateusz Legierski defended his ligthweight title for the first time, pounding out Gokhan Aksu from back mount in the very first round. Legierski is now 14-2. He’s 11-1 in OKTAGON with that sole loss being to former double-champ Losene Keita.

Also on this card Alina Dalaslan stayed undefeated. She moved to 6-0 after forcing a doctor’s stoppage on Djulia Ariana. Two other German’s were big winners on this card, too. Niko Samsonidse wiped out Denis Frimpong with a first round combo and Tyrone Pfeifer smashed Niklas Stolze to win in just 22 seconds.

The event aired live on Oktagon.tv starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Will Fleury def. Kasim Aras by KO (left hook). Round 2, 1:29 – for heavyweight championship

Mateusz Legierski def. Gökhan Aksu by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:23 – for lightweight championship

Alina Dalaslan def. Djulia Ariana by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 2:40

Niko Samsonidse def. Denis Frimpong by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:54

Tyrone Pfeifer def. Niklas Stolze by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 0:22

Said-Khusein Akhyadov def. Attila Korkmaz by split decision

Arijan Topallaj def. Jan Stanovský by submission (ninja choke). Round 2, 1:22

Matěj Peňáz def. Alan Silva by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 2:30

Ahmad Halimson def. Joseph Donkor by unanimous decision

Zafar Mohsen def. Richie Smullen by KO (body punch). Round 1, 2:19

Davlet Karataev def. Daniel Salas by unanimous decision

OKTAGON 90 Video Highlights

💥 WILL FLEURY DOES IT AGAIN!



The Irishman defends his heavyweight title by knocking out Kasim Aras in round two #OKTAGON90



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/2xqfSnDieS — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) June 20, 2026

🏆 AND STILL!



Mateusz Legierski 🇵🇱 stops Gökhan Aksu by TKO in the very first round.



He came into enemy territory and kept the belt! #OKTAGON90



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/MPL61uHais — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) June 20, 2026

🤯 WHAT A KNOCKOUT!



Niko Samsonidse 🇩🇪 stops Denis Frimpong in round one #OKTAGON90



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/tgYl3Bil14 — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) June 20, 2026

🚀 22 SECONDS!



Tyrone Pfeifer 🇩🇪 stops Niklas Stolze by TKO in the very first round #OKTAGON90



If you had him in your #OKTAGONFantasy selection, he just got you ➕ 4️⃣ points!



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/6gxn4JTQ29 — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) June 20, 2026

🔒 Submission locked!



Arijan Topallaj 🇩🇪 forces the tap from Jan Stanovský during round two #OKTAGON90



If you drafted him in #OKTAGONFantasy, he earned you ➕4️⃣ points!



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/R45G3HIGKo — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) June 20, 2026

💣 BOOM!



Matěj Peňáz 🇨🇿 does it again! He delivers another first round knockout #OKTAGON90



If you drafted him in #OKTAGONFantasy, he earned you ➕4️⃣ points.



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/j4bAp5JAxL — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) June 20, 2026

👊🏼 BODY SHOT!



Zafar Mohsen 🇩🇪 lands a devastating punch to finish Richie Smullen in round one.



How far from a featherweight title shot is he? #OKTAGON90



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/OlL4xkziSM — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) June 20, 2026