OKTAGON 89 Results: Groin Shot Ruins Main Event

On Saturday, Jun. 6, OKTAGON hosted OKTAGON 89, live from Tipos Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia. This was planned as a marquee event with flyweight Zhalgas Zhumagulov champ coming up in weight to challenge Igor Severino for the bantamweight crown.

The fight was fantastic for two and a half rounds with both men landing lots of offense. But a left body shot from Severino drifted just below the belt and put Zhumagulov down. Zhumagulov could not recover and, with the blow being judged an accident, the fight was declared a no contest.

The ending is a massive letdown for OKTAGON, who had really pushed the boat out to promote this bout and the possibility of Zhumagulov becoming a two division champion. Given how exciting the fight was at the beginning, it feels like this one will be reloaded very soon.

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In the co-main event we had a Scottish twister sighting. Jack Grant landed that move on Ronald Paradeiser. That was the PFL vet’s OKTAGON debut.

Further down the card, Martin Buday (who left the UFC on a win) lost a lopsided decision to Lazar Todev. He’s now 0-2 since rejoining the promotion where he once won the heavyweight title.

Veronika Smolková got a win, too, much to the delight of the Slovakian crowd. She scored an arm bar on Lisa Kyriacou. That’s her third finish and eighth win in a row. It also helped her stake a claim as one of the best women, not named Dakota Dicheva, fighting outside the UFC.

The event aired live on Oktagon.tv starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Igor Severino vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov ends in a no contest after accidental foul (groin strike). Round 2, 2:56 – for bantamweight championship

Jack Grant def. Ronald Paradeiser by submission (Scottish twister). Round 1, 1:44

Lazar Todev def. Martin Buday by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Robert Pukač def. Brian Manning by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Veronika Smolková def. Lisa Lyriacou by submission (armbar). Round 2, 3:04

Marek Bertl def. Jozef Wittner by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:46

Radovan Úškrt def. Ondřej Raška by KO (left hook). Round 1, 1:49

Ratislav Zvara def. Michal Novotný by KO (body shot). Round 1, 2:15

Adam Pałasz def. Patrick Vespaziani by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:37

Karol Ryšavý vs. Daniel Schordjie ends on a unanimous draw (28-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Ayton De Paepe def. Marco Novák by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Dastan Amangeldy def. Moktar Benkaci by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Tibor Balázs

OKTAGON 89 Video Highlights

The highly anticipated title fight between champion Igor Severino (c) and Zhalgas Zhumagulov ends in a No Contest after a low blow 😔



The fight was absolutely electric before the stoppage.#OKTAGON89 pic.twitter.com/ngz5Y02z3b — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) June 6, 2026

🐍 SCOTTISH TWISTER!



Jack Grant 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 submits Ronald Paradeiser with the rare hold in round one!



A brilliant addition to the welterweight division! #OKTAGON89



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/mQOiLT4EUq — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) June 6, 2026

🔒 Submission secured!



Veronika Smolková 🇸🇰 forces the tap from Lisa Kyriacou which makes it eight wins in a row!



Slovakia’s sweetheart is a problem! #OKTAGON89



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/z0QtuCZWUQ — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) June 6, 2026

ANOTHER FINISH❗️



Marek Bartl 🇨🇿 stops Jozef Wittner by TKO in the second round of their contest #OKTAGON89



If you drafted him in #OKTAGONFantasy, he earned you ➕4️⃣ points!



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/MJM8E0uFbh — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) June 6, 2026

🤯 HUGE KNOCKOUT!



Radovan Úškrt 🇸🇰 just stopped Ondřej Raška in the first round at middleweight #OKTAGON89



If you drafted him in #OKTAGONFantasy, he just earned you ➕5️⃣ points!



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/B8nCXd51Sq — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) June 6, 2026

🌟 OKTAGON Celebrity Series 🌟



Reality TV star, Rastislav Zvara 🇨🇿 just stopped Michal Novotný in the first round of their modified rules bout #OKTAGON89



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaEp1x | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/XA7hy1HObk — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) June 6, 2026

💥 BIG STOPPAGE!



Adam Pałasz 🇵🇱 finishes Patrick Vespaziani in round one by TKO at heavyweight! #OKTAGON89



Did he upset your #OKTAGONFantasy draft?



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/s4EXnD609Q — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) June 6, 2026