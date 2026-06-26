Nika Papava: Georgia’s Next Great Kickboxing Prospect Is Just Getting Started

At 18 years old, Nika Papava has already accomplished more than many fighters achieve in an entire career. Undefeated at 12-0 as a professional, a champion in both kickboxing and boxing in Georgia, and fresh off a successful debut in Japan’s KNOCK OUT promotion, Papava has rapidly emerged as one of the most promising young talents in international kickboxing.

Yet despite the growing attention surrounding his name, Papava remains remarkably grounded.

“I think it’s good,” Papava told Combat Press when discussing his undefeated record. “But I still feel like I’m only at the beginning of my journey.”

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That mindset has been a constant throughout his rise. When Papava turned professional at just 15 years old, he believed in his abilities but never expected his progression to happen so quickly.

“My goal was simply to keep improving, stay active, and gain experience,” he said. “There’s a lot more I want to achieve, and I’m focused on getting better every day.”

Growing Up Ahead of the Curve

Making a professional debut at 15 is rare in combat sports, but Papava’s upbringing helped prepare him for challenges beyond his years.

From an early age, he routinely trained alongside older athletes, often facing partners three or four years senior to him.

“That experience gave me an advantage when competing against fighters my own age,” he said. “It helped me a lot when I made my professional debut, and I believe it’s something that still benefits me today.”

The experience accelerated his development, but it was his commitment to competition that truly shaped him into the fighter he is today.

In addition to kickboxing, Papava built an extensive amateur boxing career. At times, he competed in nearly 30 boxing matches annually, using the sport as a platform to gain valuable ring experience.

“There are many international tournaments where you can have four or five fights in a single competition,” Papava explained. “Even though those are amateur tournaments, they can sometimes feel even tougher than professional fights.”

Managing fatigue, making weight repeatedly, and overcoming injuries during multi-day tournaments taught him lessons that continue to serve him inside the ring.

A Breakthrough Year

Those lessons were put to the test in May when Papava competed at the Akaki Kikauridze International Boxing Tournament.

Over five consecutive days, he won five bouts, including a victory over the reigning European champion.

“Every opponent was tough and highly competitive,” he said. “Fighting five days in a row was definitely exhausting, especially because I also had to make weight every single day.”

The demanding schedule ultimately boosted both his confidence and preparation.

“After going through that experience, I felt stronger, much more confident, and better prepared for my first fight in KNOCK OUT.”

That confidence carried into Japan, where Papava earned a victory in his promotional debut for KNOCK OUT, one of the country’s premier kickboxing organizations.

While it marked his first appearance for the promotion, it was actually his second visit to Japan. His first came during the Kudo World Championship, an experience that left a lasting impression.

“What impressed me the most was the respect of Japanese people and the cleanliness of the country,” Papava said.

He found the same professionalism during his KNOCK OUT debut.

“Japan truly stands out for the way it values fighters,” he said. “The organizers gave us a very warm welcome and constantly made sure everything was okay.”

The trip was made even more meaningful by the presence of former K-1 standout Davit Kiria, who traveled to Tokyo to support him.

“His belief in me really motivated me, and I’m truly grateful for it.”

Built in Zugdidi

Papava’s development has taken place under the guidance of respected coach Bachuki Partsvania, whose gym has produced several notable Georgian fighters, including Kiria and Giorgi Malania.

Despite lacking modern facilities, the gym has built a reputation for producing elite talent.

“Our gym is a small place in the heart of Zugdidi with old heavy bags and a long history,” Papava said. “We all feel like one big family, and I think that’s a big part of our success.”

He credits Partsvania’s decades of coaching experience and modern training methods for much of the gym’s success.

Today, Partsvania and Kiria remain central figures in promoting kickboxing and martial arts throughout Georgia.

Papava also points to the trust shared among his coaches, management team, and sponsors as an important factor in his continued growth.

“As a fighter, that gives me confidence because I can focus completely on training, knowing that everyone around me is working toward the same goal.”

A Family Tradition

Combat sports run deep in the Papava family.

His father, Irakli Papava, was also a kickboxer who trained under Partsvania, creating a direct connection between generations.

“It means a lot to continue that family tradition,” Papava said.

Some of his earliest memories involve training with his father at home.

“When I was four years old, we used to train together at home, mostly working on pads and technique,” he recalled. “He always made training fun.”

The relationship continues to influence his career today.

“We still watch fights together, analyze my performances, and talk about both my strengths and the mistakes I need to fix.”

The family’s fighting legacy recently expanded when Papava’s younger brother, Dito, earned a victory in his own professional debut.

For Nika, seeing his younger brother enter the sport provides additional motivation.

“Since we were kids, Dito and I have always trained together and competed to see who could train more,” he said.

Interestingly, the normally composed Papava admits his brother’s fights make him more nervous than his own.

“When my brother steps into the ring, it’s much more emotional for me and much harder to watch.”

Staying Grounded

As Papava’s profile continues to grow, so do the expectations surrounding him. Many observers already view him as one of the brightest prospects in Georgian kickboxing.

He appreciates the recognition but refuses to let it become a distraction.

“I respect what people think about me, but I stay focused on my own progress,” he said.

The same approach applies to his undefeated record.

“I don’t pay much attention to that,” he said. “For me, the most important thing is to give my maximum in every fight.”

Outside the ring, Papava is balancing another challenge: university studies.

Currently enrolled at Shota Meskhia University, he is pursuing a degree in business while continuing his professional career.

“To be honest, it feels really hard for me,” he admitted.

When competition approaches, however, fighting takes priority.

“I try to avoid everything that can distract me,” he said. “I fully focus on training.”

That dedication often means sacrificing social activities, even in a culture known for family gatherings and hospitality.

“In our Georgian culture, it’s common for family and friends to spend evenings together, sharing food, wine, songs, and conversation,” Papava said. “Dito and I are usually the first ones to leave because we have training the next day.”

Looking Toward the Future

Despite his success, Papava’s ambitions remain clear. And, with the help of his management team at Lynx Sports Agency, he plans to continue on his journey.

For now, his focus is firmly fixed on KNOCK OUT.

“I really like this organization, and I want to become its champion,” he said.

As for how he hopes fans remember him, the answer extends beyond wins, titles, or an undefeated record.

“My main goal is to be strong in every situation, whether I’m attacking or counter-attacking,” Papava said. “But most importantly, I want people to remember my unbreakable spirit and mentality.”

His faith serves as the foundation for that mentality.

“I’m a believer, and my faith in God gives me strength and helps me stay grounded,” he said. “I always push forward and never give up, no matter the circumstances.”

For a fighter who has already accomplished so much before reaching his 19th birthday, that mentality may ultimately prove to be his greatest strength. The victories, championships, and accolades continue to accumulate, but Papava remains focused on the same goal that guided him when he first turned professional three years ago: getting better every day.