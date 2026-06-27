LFA 236: Hernandez vs. Torres Results and Video

On Friday, June 27, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 236 live from Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, AZ. Things didn’t go to plan for LFA, though. The main event for this one was supposed to be Chris Mecate vs. Pepe Torres, but Mecate had to pull out.

Mecate, one of LFA’s more exciting products, has now been out since August last year, when he lost to Erick Visconde due to a nasty damaged eye.

That meant that Aziz Orsobek Uulu was drafted into that spot. But Orsobek Uulu missed weight! That mean that Francisco Hernandez was promoted up the card to take on Torres in a catchweight fight. But the main event was scrapped entirely when Torres failed a pre-fight drug test.

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In addition to losing the main event, the event also lost Austin Clayton vs. Elias Urbina after Urbina missed weight. That left us with a 10 fight card (including an amateur post-lim fight).

The highest billed pro fight of the night was Genesis Cejudo vs. Lisa Melendez and that lasted just 11 seconds. Cejudo got her hand raised there after the quick TKO. She’s now 3-0. Both those women missed weight before this one.

Also on this card, Chance Ikei took a decision over Enrique Pachecho and Dalton Kaufmann got to 2-0 with a TKO over Chaz Polson.

The event aired live on VICE TV starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Genesis Cejudo def. Lisa Melendez by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:11

Chance Ikei def. Enrique Pacheco by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Kevin Fernandez def. Kyle Estrada by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Delton Kaufmann def. Chaz Polson by TKO (punches from back mount). Round 2, 3:17

Marcus Nash def. Moses Afoa by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Paul Marghitas def. Quest Truxton by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Aiden Ingram def. Evgeny Shinkarevsky by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:38

Yve Nelson def. Jared Braun by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

LFA 236 Video Highlights https://x.com/LFAfighting/status/2060521040099360898?s=20

11 SECONDS TKO 🔥



Genesis Cejudo def. Lisa Melendez via TKO in Round 1 at 0:11



🇺🇸#LFAArizona#LFA236 pic.twitter.com/L1esnYGWzD — LFA (@LFAfighting) June 27, 2026