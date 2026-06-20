LFA 235: Stewart vs. Havener Results and Video

On Friday, June19, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 235 live from Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. There was an upset in the main event with Zayne Havener submitting Andrew Stewart.

This was Havener’s third submission win in as many LFA appearances. Those have all happened this year, the first being in February at LFA 226. He’s now 6-2 as a pro at just 25 years-old. The win likely fast tracks Havener in the LFA middleweight title picture (unless he gets a Contender Series invite before then).

That win will likely get overshadowed by what Jake Woodley did in the co-main event, though. He flattened David Wright with the first punch he threw in the fight to earn the sensational four second KO. Woodley is now 8-1 and has won his last four (all in LFA).

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Also on the card Wilson Lopshire remained undefeated with a TKO over Will Davis and Erik Calvert submitted Bryce Woerner in his return to LFA.

The event aired live on VICE TV starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Zayne Havener def. Andrew Stewart by submission (arm triangle choke). Round 2, 1:39

Jake Woodley def. David Wright by KO (overhand right). Round 1, 0:04

Wilson Lopshire def. Will Davis by TKO (knees, elbows and punches). Round 2, 0:44

Kēstin McClain def. Mark Antonelli by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Erik Calvert def. Bryce Woerner by submission (triangle choke). Round 1, 3:10

David Richardson def. Jimmie Pace Jr. by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Edwin Jimenez def. Tylr Forsythe by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Tyler Stout def. Scott Calvert by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:40

Isaiah Watkins def. Anthony McCormick by TKO (knees and punches). Round 2, 1:51

Alexander Collett def. Blake Mitchell by submission (guillotine). Round 1, 3:39

Liam Aunan def. Todd Pickett by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:44

Jacob Yancey def. Dustin Mahan by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Eric Moore def. Carson Rainwater by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:12

LFA 235 Video Highlights https://x.com/LFAfighting/status/2060521040099360898?s=20

Aunan Wins!



Liam Aunan def. Todd Pickett via TKO in Round 1 at 2:44



🇺🇸#LFALouisville#LFA235 pic.twitter.com/k5VGFgRj4N — LFA (@LFAfighting) June 19, 2026

Moore Wins!



Eric Moore def. Carson Rainwater via TKO in Round 2 at 2:12



🇺🇸#LFALouisville#LFA235 pic.twitter.com/uacDZL483U — LFA (@LFAfighting) June 19, 2026