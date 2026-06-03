LFA 234 Results and Video: Fernando Stops Soares in Round 1, Defends Belt

On Friday, May 29, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 234 live from Ginãsio do Polvilho in Cajamar, São Paulo, Brazil. Just like the last event, this LFA offering had two belts on the line.

In the main event Lucas Fernando defended his light heavyweight title in brutal fashion. He ripped leg kicks into Leon Soares, dropping him after just two minutes. He then landed a couple of punches on the ground before the referee could call him off.

That was Fernando’s first defense. He won the title with a TKO over Phillip Latu last year. He’s now 13-3 as a pro and seems likely to jump to UFC sooner rather than later (even if he did lose on Contender Series – a decision to Cesar Almeida in 2023).

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In the co-main Jefferson Nascimento earned the interim lightweight title with a liver kick finish on Gian Maurente. That third defense of the interim lightweight title likely sets up a potential fight between Nascimento and champ Richie Miranda (unless he’s UFC bound).

There were lots of finishes up and down this card. Those included a first round TKO for Mateus Soares, who is now on a four fight winning streak, and a first round TKO for Cássio Barão, who improves to 10-1-1.

The event aired live on VICE TV starting at 6:00 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Lucas Fernando def. Leon Soares by TKO (leg kick and punches). Round 1, 2:28 – for light heavyweight title

Jefferson Nascimento def. Gian Maurente by KO (body kick). Round 4, 2:00 – for interim lightweight title

Mateus Soares def. Edson dos Anjos by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:48

Juliano Prescendo def. Leonardo Cavalheiro by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Cássio Barão def. João Souza by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:33

Icaro Brito def. Edgar Oliveira by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:42

Lincon Santos def. Ivan Alves by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Eduardo Dutra def. Stefan Magalhães by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 3:50

Douglas da Lapa def. Emerson Richard by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:07

Maicon Patricio def. Gustavo Rocha by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 3:19

Jean Sevalho def. Douglas da Silva by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Felipe Rosa def. Celito Nascimento by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:28

Laisa Silva def. Laryssa Leila by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

LFA 234 Video Highlights

https://x.com/LFAfighting/status/2060521040099360898?s=20

Rosa Wins!



Felipe Rosa def. Celito Nascimento via TKO in Round 1 at 4:28



🇧🇷#LFASãoPaulo#LFA234 pic.twitter.com/HDc5MlPZEJ — LFA (@LFAfighting) May 29, 2026